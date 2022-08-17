A Look at the Legoland Resort in Goshen, New York

Article may contain promotional content for LEGOLAND New York.

Located just 60 miles northwest of New York City, the LEGOLAND resort features a variety of rides and attractions, daily shows and entertainment, meet-and-greets, and a decked out hotel featuring amenities such as Lego-themed rooms, and a giant castle built out of legos.

Although the theme park was first opened on May 20, 2021 as a soft launch for guests who had purchased exclusive “1st to play” passes, it was officially opened to the general public on May 29, 2021. After launching, the park became the first newly built outdoor theme park to be added to the Northeast in decades. The New York resort is also the third largest in the country, behind Legolands in California and Florida.

If you’re planning a vacation that is both fun and interactive, the LEGOLAND resort may be a good fit for you and your family.

To visit the LEGOLAND resort, each guest aged three or older must have a valid theme park admission as well as an advanced reservation for that day. Several ticket options are available — ranging from single-day to annual passes, and even vacation packages — which may also include access to the park.

Be sure to visit LEGOLAND’s website to learn more about their purchasing options.

Thrilling themed rooms

Located just steps from the theme park entrance, the LEGOLAND Hotel, officially opened on Aug. 6, 2021 and features 250 rooms and suites — each with its own immersive Lego theme that kids of all ages are sure to enjoy. Some of the themes include: pirate, kingdom, LEGO Friends, and LEGO NINJAGO-themed rooms.

A LEGO character chef is stationed amongst guests eating in the BRICKS Family Restaurant inside the LEGOLAND New York Hotel during its grand opening at the LEGOLAND Resort on August 06, 2021 in Goshen, New York. (Image: Michael Loccisano via Getty Images)

Other hotel amenities include a free breakfast buffet, nightly entertainment, in-room treasure hunts, Lego bricks for crafting cool creations during your stay, scavenger games for both parents and kids, and meet-and-greets and photo ops that will allow kids to see their favorite Lego characters come to life.

Dozens of rides & attractions

Featuring seven different Lego-themed lands, kids ages two and above will love riding, climbing, building, and splashing their way through many of the parks’ rides and attractions.

Some of the fun activities in the theme park include: A ninja training camp, nature maze, palace cinema, tower climbing tournament, exhilarating dragon and pirate rides, brick parties, splash battles, virtual reality games, and many more! Children aged 6-13 can also earn their LEGOLAND Driver’s License by partaking in driving lessons throughout the resort, and learn the rules of the road along the way.

Interactive shows and brand new entertainment

As of Memorial Day (May 30) of this year, the LEGOLAND resort also began featuring new shows, meet-and-greets with fan favorite minifigures, 4D movies, Lego dots, a nature maze, and much more!

A LEGO character dragon greets guests in the lobby of the LEGOLAND New York Hotel during its grand opening at the LEGOLAND Resort on August 06, 2021 in Goshen, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Kids can sharpen their sword-fighting skills by enrolling in the Academy of Arrrgh! — where they will learn what it takes to become a Lego pirate. Other fun activities that the whole family can enjoy include the NINJAGO’s Earth Beat where guests can “feel the rhythm of the drums” and partake in an interactive music performance. And for true-crime lovers, head on over to Detective Trace to try out your mystery-solving skills in a scavenger hunt of a stolen painting that is sure to get those creative juices flowing.

And for those looking for something a bit more challenging and adventurous, be sure to try the hedge maze where you can solve challenges, and meet Lego characters along the way. While exploring, be sure to also be on the lookout for many fun Lego elements hidden throughout the maze.

Note that for open-dated tickets and annual passes, a reservation does have to be made in advance for the day that you’re planning on visiting the park.

