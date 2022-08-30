Andean Community Nations Push for Venezuela, Chile, Argentina to Join Bloc

The presidents of the nations making up the Andean Community — Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia — said on Aug. 29 that they would like Venezuela, Chile and Argentina to join the group as much of South America shifts left.

The presidents were in Lima for a meeting as Ecuador hands over the bloc’s presidency to Peru.

Petro’s remarks are also his first on a foreign tour after taking over the presidency earlier this month.

The desire to expand the Andean Community comes as much of South America has shifted left.

Since 2020, left-wing governments have taken over in Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and Chile. Ecuador, led by right-wing Guillermo Lasso, is now the outlier in the group.

Venezuela and Chile were once members, while Argentina has never joined.

Venezuela left in the early 2000s under the socialist presidency of Hugo Chavez, while Chile was a founding member but left in 1976 during the right-wing dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

By Reuters