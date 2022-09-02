Biden Declares ‘Battle for Soul’ of America During Red-hued Declaration of War Against Trump

Commentary

In the newest installment of American political theatrics, the oft-mentally absent Joe Biden made a rare address to the nation against a backdrop of an inauspicious Communist Party-style crimson light for what seems to be the express purpose of declaring war on Donald Trump and the conservative, traditional values of the Make America Great Again movement.

In a roughly 25 minute speech, the inaugurated President stood before an audience at the Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia flanked by a pair of soldiers who stood in the background and framed in front of a brick wall illuminated with sanguine lightworks on one side and the Stars and Stripes on the other.

democracy — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022

Biden’s speech picked up a grand total of 6,911 views and 388 likes on the official White House Youtube channel as of three hours post delivery.

A transcript of the President’s words was posted on the White House website, coined with the politically charged title Remarks by President Biden on the Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation.

In the utterance, Biden opened by saying the Independence National Historic Park was chosen as the venue for what he was about to say because it is where the Declaration of Independence was made and the United States Constitution was written by the Founding Fathers.

Biden belied, “This is where we set in motion the most extraordinary experiment of self-government the world has ever known with three simple words: ‘We, the People.’ ‘We, the People.’”

Biden stood on the Declaration and the Constitution, declaring the law of the land the factor that made the United States both the “greatest nation on Earth” and “a beacon to the world.”

To say that Biden used the platform to declare war on Donald Trump is really no hyperbole.

Only 314 words into his address to the nation, Biden quickly cut to the chase.

After grandstanding about the founders, Biden changed his tune, “But first, we must be honest with each other and with ourselves…” he said

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal.”

And then got right to the point, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Biden crossed the Rubicon tonight. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 2, 2022

Only a few sentences later, Biden augmented the argument, “There is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.”

Biden, whose family is documented to have been doing more than merely shaking hands with significant members of no less than the notorious Chinese Communist Party, is concerned about America, he said, because, “I’m an American President — not the President of red America or blue America, but of all America.”

“And I believe it is my duty — my duty to level with you, to tell the truth no matter how difficult, no matter how painful,” the sitting President grandstanded.

And that’s when the nature of the speech took a turn for the worse.

Biden segued, “And here, in my view, is what is true…”

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people,” he editorialized coldly.

Before continuing, “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”

One voice

When searching the topic of Biden’s speech on Google, the Big Tech cartel cornerstone, naturally, only serves up establishment media voices reporting on the event entirely uncritically.

What little information is delivered are mere rehashes of one another, each more or less parroting the tone and nature of Democrat Party’s declaration of war on Biden’s predecessor.

A sampling of news articles served up by Google’s algorithm on the topic of Biden’s address to the nation. Notably, all are from establishment outlets, and none are critical. (Image: Google Screenshot)

CNN, for example, issued a missive coined Biden Warns Trump and his Closest Followers are Trying to Undermine American Democracy in Combative Speech, where the outlet framed Biden’s script as “his sharpest rebuke yet of Republicans and their fealty to his predecessor.”

The New York Times used both a passive and totally uncritical voice to uphold the administration’s narrative as it framed its piece Biden Calls on Americans to Resist Threats to Democracy, sub-headed by the sentence, “The president condemned Trump-led extremism and cast the midterm elections as a ‘battle for the soul of the nation.’”

UK-based The Guardian characterized the diatribe as “on the threat to democracy” in hamfisted coverage that was simultaneously left-leaningly modest and mostly a chop and paste of the official transcript.

Notably, the publication was at least honest enough to directly state that the address “also had the feel of a campaign appeal” because Biden touted Democratic Party lines and was “urging Americans to ‘vote, vote, vote’.”

Likewise, MSNBC can be credited for being candid in its opinion that the Biden address was really about “what’s at stake in the November midterm elections.”

Open dissent

Early in the speech, as Biden waxed philosophical about how Trump and “MAGA” had “tried everything last time to nullify the votes of 81 million people,” he was met with an all-too-familiar dose of public criticism.

As Biden claimed that, “This time, they’re [Republicans, MAGA, Trump] determined to succeed in thwarting the will of the people,” he was interrupted by a haunting chant echoing from the bowels of the crowd.

Biden gets absolutely HUMILIATED by savage heckler yelling "F**CK JOE BIDEN" pic.twitter.com/VbW6M68YKE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2022

Daily Wire reported, and footage showed, that a heckler shouting the more-direct-and-less-polite version of the infamous “Let’s Go Brandon!” chant had clearly interrupted the President’s rhythm.

The Hill reported that Biden took note of the siren song during his speech, interrupting his own delivery to give credence to the remarks, telling his flock, “They’re entitled to be outrageous. This is a democracy.”

Pinkening

Although the blood red lighting backdropping the President during his speech was actually accompanied by blue on the sides of the building, the color offset was made neither visible nor prominent during either the telecast or most photography.

Conservative Twitter took full advantage of the Commnuist Party-themed scenery to compare Biden to no less than Adolf Hitler, fascist totalitarians, and even Satanic imagery.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), who Google itself characterizes as a “far-right conspiracy theorist” in the “About” section of its keynote search function, uploaded a modified version of the speech to Twitter.

In the modified version, shared by Green but produced by a pseudononymous account, Biden was affixed with bushy black eyebrows and a small nose-bound moustache as black Nazi Party swastikas were adorned to the red walls overlooking the costumed soldiers.

What we all saw tonight from Biden.



I guess when President Butterbeans is frail, weak, and dementia ridden, the Hitler imagery was their attempt to make him look “tough” while he declares war on half of America as enemies of the state.



Or it’s real..



pic.twitter.com/rk9vrt7ZK5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2022

Twitter hid the content from public view with an “includes potentially sensitive content” label.

Reporter for Town Hall Mia Cathell published a clip of video from the CNN live stream of Biden’s address that appears to clearly show the network changing the color saturation of the light’s fire red tones to pinks and magentas mid-broadcast.

Watch the moment CNN slowly adjusts the camera settings when the blood-red lighting behind Dark Brandon is looking a little too authoritarian.



By the end, the stripes on the American flag are pinkish-purple. https://t.co/IuYGZRbpGZ pic.twitter.com/RgzKrVEEcB — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 2, 2022

“By the end, the stripes on the American flag are pinkish-purple,” Cathell stated.

Likewise, the sanguine hue of the backdrop lighting appears to have been photoshopped in a photograph posted to the official @POTUS Twitter account to be more… pink.