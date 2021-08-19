Joe Biden Trolled by Ice Cream Meme on North Carolina Billboard Over Afghanistan Crisis

A billboard in a North Carolina city satirically mocked U.S. President Joe Biden on August 17 over his handling of the Afghanistan crisis after his decision to pull American troops from the country.

The digital billboard, located on Racine and Eastwood Avenue in Wilmington, a city with a population of approximately 120,000 residents, displayed a meme-style image of Biden eating ice cream with a stunned look on his face overlaid on top of a photo of a Chinook helicopter airlifting U.S. Embassy staff from the roof after the Taliban took hold of the country.

A Digital Billboard in Wilmington, NC on Racine and Eastwood Ave. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oNVwdNtr3n — Amy Hudson (@bcuzicanb) August 17, 2021

A second image displayed on the billboard depicted Biden peeking out from behind blinded windows. Some on social media hypothesized the meme was a reference to Biden both leaving for vacation to Camp David after ordering the pull out and returning to Camp David immediately after flying to Washington for a brief August 17 press conference where he answered no questions from the media.

A video posted on YouTube by a local resident showed the meme images rotated through the billboard’s normal advertising cycle.

Multiple reports from Wilmington-based big media affiliates conflicted each other as to the origin of the advertisements. An August 18 article by ABC branch WWAY3 said the owner of the company who runs the billboard, Tedder Outdoor Advertising, said, “Someone anonymously dropped off an envelope with money and instructions for the billboard inside.”

But the same day, a report by NBC branch WECT6 paraphrased owner Donald Tedder as saying, “The advertisement was purchased by an individual, but he was unable to give the name of his client due to privacy concerns.”

WECT6 continued, “It’s not the first time Tedder has published billboards that have garnered attention…He has sold advertising space to both sides of the political spectrum…and for groups like PETA…He also was clear that he would have published a billboard praising the President and that this was not his personal ad, simply a business transaction for him.”

The outlet noted that an advertisement that is simply political in nature does not meet state or federal requirements for funding disclosure.

The New York Post quoted Tedder as commenting the anonymous purchaser was, “disappointed by what has been happening” with his country’s handling of Afghanistan, adding Tedder’s comments on the results of his client’s ad buy, “I think it worked better than we expected it to.”

The Post paraphrased Tedder as saying the advertisement would run for several weeks, had an overwhelmingly positive response, and had elicited additional purchase inquiries from customers in Florida, Tennessee, Washington, and Virginia.

Tedder said he hopes drivers who see the statements, “Start questioning what the country is doing and what they themselves are doing to make this country a better place.”

In related news, Abdulhaq Omeri, a correspondent for Afghan-based TOLO News, published a photo in an August 17 Tweet that appears to show Taliban insurgents posing for the camera while holding ice cream in an apparent case of mockery against the U.S. President.

Ice cream is a common theme in Biden photo ops. On August 11, an ordinary Twitter user published a collage of photos, 14 in all, showing Biden eating ice cream during both his tenures as President and Obama’s Vice President.

The user sarcastically asked, “Besides which ice cream flavor he orders, do you think Joe Biden really gets to decide anything himself?”

Besides which ice cream flavor he orders, do you think Joe Biden really gets to decide anything himself? pic.twitter.com/RW6WBmCeHI — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 12, 2021

A search on commercial photo repository Getty Images for “Biden Ice Cream” shows 83 results. The newest, a July photo op staged for the President in Michigan. The oldest, from the Obama-Biden campaign trail in 2008 taken in Pennsylvania.

In May, Fox News mocked left wing media for “fawning coverage” after Biden stopped for another ice cream photo op in Ohio and an unidentified reporter asked him what flavor he purchased while the press core made agreeable “oooohs” and “aaaahs.”

On Twitter at the time, Liberal investigative reporter Glenn Greenwaled joined the chorus of voices criticizing big media’s portrayal of Biden, “Is he ever *not* adorable?…Didn’t realize that role of journalists was to ‘enjoy’ the US President, though I’ve long know that that’s how they see their role and how Democrats see it when their party is in the White House.”

They re-posted the sweet clip here, with the correct context:https://t.co/6ftJXC29zz — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 27, 2021

In April, investigative journalist team caught CNN Technical Director Charles Chester admitting on hidden camera to a woman he believed he was on a date with that the network was responsible for getting Biden elected in 2020.

Chester bragged that the narrative CNN’s staff was expected to promote of Biden as a candidate was the image of a “young geriatric” using images of him wearing aviator sunglasses and jogging in order to shape the public’s perception.