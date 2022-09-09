Charles Becomes King Following Death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning monarch in Britain’s history, died on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the age of 96, with her son Charles succeeding her as king.

Buckingham Palace announced the queen’s death on Thursday afternoon and said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” in a statement.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.

Her family had rushed to be by her side at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, after doctors expressed concern about her health. She had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all public engagements.

