Indonesia Flood Kills 3 School Students, Collapsing School Wall

Three school students were killed during a flood in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Thursday, Oct 6 — the latest in a series of floods hitting the city over the last few days.

The children were crushed by a crumbling wall as flood waters surged into the school, an officer quoted by the media said.

Local authorities visited the scene after flood receded as police installed a line for further investigation.

A religious ministry official announced that all the funding will be fully provided for those hospitalized and took responsibility for finding a temporary location for the teaching and learning process during the rehabilitation process.

Indonesia frequently suffers floods and landslides, particularly during the rainy season, which typically lasts from from November to March.

By Reuters. (Production: Tri Iswanto, Heru Asprihanto, Olga Vyshnevska)