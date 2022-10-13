Hundreds of Ukrainians Protest Outside of NATO Headquarters, Call for Weapons

Hundreds of Ukrainian protesters gathered in front of NATO headquarters on Oct. 13 as ministers of defence from the alliance met to discuss support for Ukraine.

Protesters chanted for air defence systems and ammunition in response to the bombing of many Ukrainian cities since Monday. They also chanted for heavy weapons and tanks.

Signs denounced the Russian invasion and called on NATO allies to arm Ukrainian troops.

Nataliya Hoik, a 58 year-old finance manager said she wanted Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his army from Ukraine.

“Focus on your own country. I’m sure there is a lot to develop there,” she said.

By Reuters (Production: Bart Biesemans, Jakob Van Calster)