Germany’s Scholz: Nuclear Plant Extension Brings Clarity

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that his decision to extend the lifespan of three nuclear plants until April brings clarity to operators and the necessary legislation will be wrapped up quickly.

“But this makes several things clear at the same time. It will no longer be examined whether it is still necessary, but a decision will actually be made that production will take place now. That is the answer to your question, and not maybe perhaps, but quite definitely, so that the companies can also adjust to it,” said Scholz.

READ MORE:

He added that the planned end date for nuclear power plants in Germany would remain as April 15, 2023, saying that some of the plants might stop production a few days before that date.

Scholz’s decision ends several months of conflict inside his governing coalition, with the Green party having argued against an extension while the liberal FDP argued in favour of it.

Germany shut down all of its nuclear power plants following the Fukushima meltdown in Japan over a decade ago in 2011, but has been compelled to search for whatever energy it can in light of supply shocks caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

By Reuters. (Production by Leon Malherbe, Tanya Wood, Anna Dittrich). Vision Times staff contributed to this report.