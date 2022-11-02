German Driver Fined €4,000 for Emblazoning Car With Letter ‘Z’

A citizen of Hamburg, Germany, was fined by an appeals court €4,000 for emblazoning his car with the letter Z after he appealed an initial fine of €2,800.

The man, a 62-year-old resident from Schenefeld (Pinneberg district), was signaled on March 29, 2022, driving his vehicle along the Grindelallee in Hamburg adorned with a capital Z on his rear windshield—an offense punishable with up to three years in prison in Germany.

While one could say that demonstrating is a fundamental constitutional right in every civilized democratic country, and so should be showing one’s allegiance with one of the warring factions in a conflict where your country officially isn’t involved. But not so if you’re living in Germany and the party of support of choice is called Russia.

“In the courtʼs opinion, this means approving the war in Ukraine, which is a war of aggression within the meaning of the International Criminal Code, in addition to showing solidarity with Russia,” a spokesman for the Hamburg District Court said, according to the German newspaper Spiegel.

The defendant did not deny he had attached a size A4 sheet of white paper with a blue capital Z to his vehicle; he only contended that it didn’t mean he was supporting Russia in its Ukrainian invasion; it was just a letter from the alphabet, the man said.

The Mecklenburg-born-man also offered possible alternative explanations for the Z-sign. It could allude to the French-Algerian (Costa Gavras) feature film “Z,” he said, or a former eponymous pub in Hamburg.

His defense lawyer also suggested to the press it could hint at “Generation Z.”

However, the Hamburg District Court judge did not buy this explanation and fined the man €2,800 ($2,790 USD~) to be paid in 60 daily rates of 30 euros each, against which the man appealed.

The appeals court judge, however, raised the fine to €4,000 ($3,986 USD~) consisting of 80 daily rates of 50 euros each. The sentence, nonetheless, hasn’t come into effect yet.

Similar case

The Hamburg driver was not an isolated case. Since the law’s inception earlier this year, an Austrian truck driver was fined €2,500 for taping a capital Z on his van, accompanied by the text “[expletive] NATO,” according to a report by Transinfo.

Reportedly, a 47-year-old truck driver was spotted at a service area near Illertissen in Bavaria and was only allowed to continue his journey after he had stripped his car of its pro-Russia paraphernalia. The case was put under criminal investigation, the outlet said.

Laying the legal groundwork

The white “Z” has become a symbol of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as many army vehicles and equipment were sprayed not only with the elusive Z, but also O, X, A, and V were in common use and have sown much speculation about their meanings.

None of these letters, by the way, belong to the Russian-Cyrillic alphabet.

A spokesperson of the Russian defense ministry indicated it stands for “za pobedu,” or “for victory,” in Russian.

Whatever the case, the Z-sign is associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has thus become a sign of support for the Russian case in this conflict. But now, German lawmakers have now successfully outlawed such an act, and they seemed particularly proud of their newly crafted gag rule.

“The ‘Z’ has become a symbol of an authoritarian regime, which is conducting a terrible war of aggression, breaking international law, gagging freedom of expression, and making lies the norm,” said Michael Roth, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats and chairman of the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee said on Twitter.

Das „Z“ ist zum Symbol eines autoritären Regimes geworden,das einen furchtbaren Angriffskrieg führt,das Völkerrecht bricht,die Meinungsfreiheit knebelt+die Lüge zum Normalzustand werden lässt.Wer bei uns das „Z“ nutzt,macht sich zum Vasallen des 🇷🇺Regimes+muss bestraft werden. — Michael Roth MdB 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@MiRo_SPD) March 28, 2022

“Anyone in our country who uses the ‘Z’ is making themselves into a vassal of the Russian regime and must be punished,” Roth added.

Wolfgang Kubicki, an MP from the liberal Free Democrats, and fellow member of the ruling coalition also added in support, “A liberal constitutional state must be able to withstand a lot when it comes to freedom of expression and assembly.”

However, Kubicki added, “Publicly condoning ongoing criminal wars of aggression using propagandistic symbolism is no longer part of that if it disturbs the public peace,” Politico reported.