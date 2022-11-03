Japanese Government Lost Track of North Korea Missile, Defence Minister Says

A North Korean missile launch prompted emergency alerts in Japan on Thursday (November 3) amid fears the projectile would overfly the country.

Residents of Miyagi, Yamagata, and Niigata prefectures in northern Japan were warned to seek shelter indoors, according to the J-Alert Emergency Broadcasting System.

But Japan’s defence minister, Yasukazu Hamada, later walked back the warning, telling reporters that the “missile did not fly over Japan and disappeared in the skies above the Sea of Japan.”

North Korea’s multiple launches on Thursday come a day after the country fired at least 23 missiles, the most in a single day, including one that landed off South Korea’s coast for the first time.

