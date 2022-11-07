Speaking to rallygoers in Miami on Sunday (Nov. 6), former President Donald Trump called for unity among Republicans ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday and expressed support for Florida’s incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Just two days from now. The people of Florida are going to reelect the wonderful, the great friend of mine, Marco Rubio, to the United States Senate. And you’re going to reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor of your state,” Trump said.

The midterm elections on Nov. 8 could see the Republicans retake both the House and Senate in a “red wave” as millions of Americans feel the crunch from unprecedented inflation and high gas prices that have characterized Democrat President Joe Biden’s first two years in office.

Despite being embroiled in controversial legal cases, Trump has remained a major populist figure, appearing at rallies in key U.S. states to raise support for his party.

Trump appeared in Miami alongside the state’s two U.S. senators and several U.S. representatives. Florida for years swung from party to party, but has recently trended Republican and is not considered a major battleground this election.

The former president and his advisers are considering a 2024 re-run, something Trump alluded to at Sunday’s event in Miami and in previous rallies. “Stay tuned,” he told the audience.

DeSantis is another potential contender for the 2024 GOP ticket, being described by Reuters as “a formidable contender for the Republican nomination, should he throw his hat in the ring.”

On Saturday, Trump attended a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to support Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernational contender Doug Mastriano. Pennsylvania is another key swing state.

Nonpartisan forecasts and polls show Republicans are heavy favorites to win control of the House of Representatives, with the Senate a toss-up. Control of even one chamber would allow Republicans to stymie Democrat Biden’s legislative agenda and launch potentially damaging investigations.

Reuters contributed to this report.