Ukraine foreign minister meets Cambodia PM ahead of ASEAN summit

Cambodia’s leader met Ukraine’s foreign minister on Wednesday (November 9) in Phnom Penh, with Prime Minister Hun Sen saying his country “opposes aggression” days ahead of a regional summit that Russia’s foreign minister is due to attend.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also signed a Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday (November 10) as Kyiv seeks to strengthen ties with the bloc, which joined international condemnation of Russia’s invasion.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Hun Sen said Cambodia “opposes aggression, threats or the use of violence against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of independent states.”

Cambodia is hosting the ASEAN leaders’ summit and also the East Asia Summit over the next few days in Phnom Penh, with some meetings due to include Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as well as being attended by U.S. President Joe Biden. Cambodia has been more outspoken than most of the members of the 10-member ASEAN bloc over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

