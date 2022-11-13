Musk Says Twitter to Soon Enable Organizations to Identify Their Associated Accounts

Twitter’s billionaire owner Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter would soon enable organizations to identify Twitter accounts associated with them as the new Twitter owner continues to find ways to limit fake accounts on the platform.

“Rolling out soon,” Musk in a tweet on Sunday said. “Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.”

He did not elaborate.

The social media platform paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed, and new owner Elon Musk brought back the “official” badge to some users of the social media platform.

Fake accounts purporting to be big brands have popped up with the blue check since the new roll-out, including Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle, and Lockheed Martin.

Musk, in a tweet yesterday, said that Twitter Blue will probably “come back end of next week.”

Twitter Inc’s new owner Elon Musk on Thursday raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt the day its trust and safety leader exited the company.

Twitter has eliminated 4,400 of its 5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have a significant impact on content moderation and the core infrastructure services, tweeted Casey Newton, a reporter for the tech publication Platformer, on Sunday.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Caroline Humer and Aurora Ellis