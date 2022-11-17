Trump Announces He’ll Be Running for President in 2024 to ‘Make America Great and Glorious Again’

Donald Trump, who served as 45th U.S. president, unveiled his campaign for the nation’s highest office on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

“In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump, 76, said in a speech given at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

“For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden has been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety, and despair,” Trump said of the current administration.

“Joe Biden is the face of left-wing failure and Washington corruption,” he told crowds of supporters. “As we speak inflation is the highest in over 50 years. Gas prices have reached the highest levels in history and expect them to go much higher.”

Trump contrasted this with his own time as president — saying that “the United States stood ready for its golden age” and was “striding into the future confident” when he left office in January 2021 and was replaced by the Democrat candidate after a controversy-ridden election the previous November.

Trump pointed to his administration’s achievements in border control, keeping Russia and China in check, and staking out a different path for the U.S. on the world stage. He also highlighted his party’s — the Republicans — growing popularity among minorities, including blacks, Hispanics, and Asians.

“We turned the page on decades of globalist sell-outs and one-sided trade deals, lifted millions out of poverty, and together we built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

A turning point?

“We were a free nation but now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing Nation for millions of

Americans,” the former president said, criticizing the leftist policies that he believes are “destroying” the country.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

“Our southern border has been erased,” he said, something that has allowed numerous drug dealers into the U.S. to exacerbate the spread of fentanyl, a deadly opioid that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.

Trump’s 2024 bid came after months of anticipation, and a week after the midterm elections that were expected to, but did not usher in a “red wave.” However, the Republican Party did score some notable gains in blue states, and on Nov. 16 secured a majority in the House of Representatives.

Another contender for the presidency is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was recently re-elected with nearly 60 percent of his state’s vote. While many mainstream observers have been suggesting that he would be a better pick for the GOP, DeSantis is widely believed to lack the raw charisma and energy that Trump brought to the American conservative movement.

DeSantis’ new gubernational term lasts until 2026.

Trump boasted that of the candidates he endorsed, 232 won and 22 lost. But “you don’t hear that from the media,” he said.

Regarding continuing controversies about the U.S. electoral system, which takes many days or even weeks to count all votes, Trump said that “we will do whatever it takes to bring back honesty, confidence, and trust in our elections.”

“To eliminate cheating I will immediately demand voter ID, same day voting, and only paper ballots,” Trump said, adding that if he were elected he would roll back policies furthering leftist social ideology, as well as “dismantle the deep state and restore government by the people.”

He also said he would “push for a constitutional amendment to propose term limits on members of Congress,” suggesting that the system of unlimited tenure for lawmakers contributes to the “swamp” corruption in Washington, D.C.

“This will not be my campaign,” he stressed. “This will be our campaign, all together.”