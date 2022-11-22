A Dependency Like on Russia’s Gas Won’t Happen Again – Germany’s Scholz

Germany will not become dependent on a strategic resource like gas again, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday (November 22), pointing to Russia.

Addressing a so-called economic summit of Germany’s daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Scholz said, “my understanding from many discussions with German industry leaders is: this mistake won’t happen a second time.”

Scholz added that Germany had introduced economic diversification “a long time ago and we as the German government will continue to accompany it politically.”

