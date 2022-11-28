Musk Promises to Release ‘The Twitter Files’ Concerning Free Speech Suppression on the Platform

On Nov. 28, in a tweet, Elon Musk promised his over 119-million followers on Twitter that “The Twitter Files,” which will purportedly illustrate the length’s the previous owners went to suppress free speech, will be released on the platform.

“The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened …” Musk Tweeted.

His tweet immediately attracted comment from several large accounts including by Matt Wallace who told his 743,000 followers, “Thank God Elon Musk is finally standing up to the censorship ‘overlords’ … if he didn’t do this now then things would just keep getting way worse as it becomes increasingly less possible to fight back!”

The Hodgetwins told their over 1.4 million followers, “It’s the right thing to do.”

Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist, is expected to peel back the veil of secrecy concerning how Twitter previously suppressed speech on the popular social media platform.

His announcement followed another tweet where he admitted that Apple Inc has pulled the majority of their advertising from the platform prompting Musk to ask, “Do they hate free speech in America?”

According to ad measurement firm Pathmatics, Apple Inc spent an estimated $131,600 on Twitter ads between Nov. 10 and 16, down significantly from the $220,800 that was spent between Oct. 16 and 22, the week before Musk closed the Twitter deal.

READ MORE:

The disclosure is the latest in a series of promises the tech mogul has promised users of the platform.

On Nov. 23 Musk Tweeted out a poll asking if Twitter should “offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.”

Following well over three million responses the results indicated that 72.4 percent or respondents agreed that amnesty was in order.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week,” Musk tweeted following the results adding the Latin phrase, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” which translated means, “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”