Japan and Australia Commit to Strengthen Military Cooperation in Asia-Pacific

Japan and Australia’s foreign and defence ministers vowed to deepen their countries’ defence cooperation at a “two-plus-two” meeting in Tokyo on Friday (December 9).

“The conversations today have proceeded with the understanding that we live in a time where there are many challenges in the region in which we live. They are conversations which proceed on the basis that we collectively understand that if we wish to have peace and stability in this region at this time, that our two countries must continue to do more together,” Australia’s Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, told reporters at a news conference following the meeting.

Wong and Australia’s Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada.

The ministerial talks follow a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian leader Anthony Albanese earlier this year.

Production: Tom Bateman