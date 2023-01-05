A Bite With Gia in the Hudson Valley – Wang’s Kitchen

This article was contributed by food enthusiast Gia Nina.

As hard-working individuals, one of the things that we all love to do is go out and eat a nice meal with loved ones. It just makes life more enjoyable. After a long day at work you don’t feel like standing over a hot stove for hours; you want to relax and be catered to, and enjoy a delicious meal with family.

Hi, I’m Gia. One of my passions is enjoying great food from multinational cuisines. Some say I have a worldly palette. As a kid, I loved watching my mother cook. I often admired the care and detail she put into every dish. The selection of herbs and spices that she would use gave everything that authentic ‘mom’ flavor.

Cooking always fascinated me — how you can take raw ingredients and transform them into something which takes you on a journey of culture and history. As an adult, certain flavors and aromas bring you back in time to a place of pure joy. A good meal signifies so much more than just food on a plate. Cooking is a way to share with others and create memories as well as lasting bonds.

I live in the Hudson Valley in New York, a place rich in diversity, culture and history. This area is a popular tourist stop, especially for fall foliage. Hiking, exploring waterfalls, or floating down a beautiful river are all part of summers in this area. To refuel after those activities there is always an amazing meal at a great eatery.

The pandemic took a hard toll on our dining establishments. So many places vanished, leaving only a memory of their delicious food. Out of the ashes though, many new and exciting places have arisen to become part of our community.

My very own Coffee Barn is in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Located at 207 Monhagen Avenue, Middletown, New York, we offer a variety of items from gourmet coffee to amazing rice balls and delicious paninis. We opened in February 2022 in hopes of revitalizing our dining establishment community. Although it has not been easy, we are proud of the work we do and the food we serve our customers… Yet Coffee Barn is not the featured eatery for this week’s column.

The Hudson Valley is filled with amazing places to eat, and I have visited a good majority of them. You see, before the pandemic I was a sales rep for a huge company, and I would travel all around the region. One thing a good sales rep knows is all the places to eat in any given location. Trying and rating new foods became my hobby. Next time you’re in Middletown, New York, I recommend visiting this week’s featured restaurant: Wang’s kitchen.

Wang’s Kitchen is a family-owned and operated restaurant that offers authentic Chinese cuisine as well as some Vietnamese dishes. My personal favorite at Wang’s kitchen is their phenomenal fried dumplings. They have a nice crispy texture and are full of flavor whether you get chicken, pork or shrimp.

Vegetable dumplings at Wang’s Kitchen (Image: Wang’s Kitchen)

They also have soup dumplings which are to die for. If you haven’t had one, do make a point of it! I don’t know how they do it, but these bamboo-steamed dumplings have the delicious soup broth inside. They’re popular at different events in the area. As you can see, I’m very passionate about the dumplings but let me tell you about the family.

David and Elinee are the compassionate and hard-working couple-in-charge. They immigrated here from China to escape communist oppression. At one point they were both in concentration camps which almost claimed their lives.

By the grace of God, they escaped and are now a gem in our community. Their son Jason, a hard-working college student, assists in the restaurant when he’s free; while Peter, a family friend, is the chef who makes everything taste delicious. Aizhen, a young Malaysian woman, also helps them in the restaurant.

The whole team is super friendly and makes you feel like part of the family. Dining at Wang’s Kitchen is a fabulous experience because not only is the food delicious but the service is outstanding, because they put their heart into everything they do.

Chicken wings at Wang’s Kitchen (Image: Wang’s Kitchen)

The restaurant is neat and clean and offers a variety of dishes — something for everyone to enjoy. Besides dumplings, they have deep-fried octopus’ balls, (my daughter’s favorite), and sweet Thai chicken, among other delicious appetizers.

Beef noodles at Wang’s Kitchen (Image: Wang’s Kitchen)

Of their various noodles, I’ve had the beef ramen, and it was great. The broth is delicious and perfectly seasoned, while the beef was perfectly cooked, and gave the meal a good balance.

Thai tea at Wang’s Kitchen (Image: Wang’s Kitchen)

Also following the Asian theme, they have sushi, and a recent addition of various teas from Hong Kong. For a not-too-sweet dessert, try the delicious sticky rice with dates — the perfect after meal treat.

Overall, Wang’s Kitchen is a must-visit for their very creative menu and their outstanding service and hospitality. So, next time you find yourself in Middletown, New York I encourage you to stop by for a lovely experience. You will not be disappointed; I promise you that.

Wang’s Kitchen in Hudson Valley (Image: Gia Nina)

Wang’s kitchen is located at:

211 Monhagen Avenue, Middletown, New York

Monday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday-Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

(845) 956-0081

www.wangskitchen211.com