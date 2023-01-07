Vaccinated Young Myocarditis Victims Have Hundreds of Billions of COVID Spikes Circulating in Plasma: American Heart Association Study

A new study conducted by researchers from Harvard Medical School, the Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Children’s Hospital has discovered hundreds of billions of spike proteins from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), are freely circulating in the plasma of adolescent post-vaccine myocarditis victims.
Published Jan. 4 in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation, the paper Circulating Spike Protein Detected in Post–COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis conducted a test on a small cohort of 61 individuals in an attempt to pinpoint the cause of myocarditis in adolescents who have accepted the novel gene therapy mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
The cohort was composed of 16 myocarditis victims and 45 unaffected individuals, all of which were aged between 12 and 21, and had accepted either the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 or the Moderna mRNA-1273 injections, which target an early pre-Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
The myocarditis group was 88 percent male, an average of 16-years-old, and 11 of 16 were of the white race. All presented at the time of diagnosis with chest pain and elevated levels of troponin in the blood.
The NIH National Library of Medicine describes troponin as a protein found in the muscles of your heart that is not normally found in blood, “When heart muscles become damaged, troponin is sent into the bloodstream. As heart damage increases, greater amounts of troponin are released in the blood,” the Library’s website explains.
The unaffected control group was 40 percent male, 51 percent white, and had an average age of 15 years.
Researchers noted there were limitations in the demographics of the myocarditis control group because “postvaccine myocarditis is a rare complication, with ≈18 cases occurring for every 1 million vaccine doses administered.”
For the same reason, 15 of the 16 myocarditis victims were takers of the Pfizer injection.
Ultimately, after an extensive panel of immunological testing, researchers were unable to find any meaningful difference between the post-vaccine myocarditis group and the unaffected control group.
”Extensive antibody profiling and T-cell responses in the individuals who developed postvaccine myocarditis were essentially indistinguishable from those of vaccinated control subjects, despite a modest increase in cytokine production,” the Results section stated.
However, the only notable difference the group did discover was significant: “…markedly elevated levels of full-length spike protein (33.9±22.4 pg/mL), unbound by antibodies, were detected in the plasma of individuals with postvaccine myocarditis, whereas no free spike was detected in asymptomatic vaccinated control subjects (unpaired t test; P<0.0001).”
Napkin math
The study also noted that “most of the antigen is freely circulating and unbound by antibodies in the individuals with postvaccine myocarditis.”
Twitter user Jikkyleaks, regarded as a practicing specialist in the fields associated with virology and immunology operating under a pseudonymous account to evade retribution from their professional sphere for dissenting against the official narrative that the mRNA vaccines are “safe and effective,” put the figure into layman’s terms.
“…There is about 3000ml of plasma in a 70kg male,” Jikky explained, while using this median figure to calculate the number of spike proteins 34 picograms (1 trillionth of a milliliter) per milliliter contains based on a spike protein molecular weight of 141 kilodaltons.
“435,897,435,897 molecules. Of a toxic protein. Circulating in a young adult,” they concluded.
A diagram included in the study also showed that the unaffected control group almost unilaterally still carried 15 pg/ml of free full-length spike protein in the body.
Jikky explained, “It’s worth noting also that the blue dots [control group] in the graphic don’t indicate ‘no spike’ – they are the lower limits of detection at 15pg/ml.”
“That’s a lot of spike,” they added.
‘Unclear’
The Discussion section of the study explained, “We discovered that individuals who developed postvaccine myocarditis uniquely exhibit elevated levels of free spike protein in circulation, unbound by anti-spike antibodies, which appear to correlate with cardiac troponin T levels and innate immune activation with cytokine release.”
“However, adaptive immunity and T-cell responses were essentially indistinguishable from those of asymptomatic age-matched vaccinated control subjects,” researchers added.
The team also described the question of “Whether the circulating spike protein in the setting of mRNA vaccination was pathogenic” simply as “unclear.”
Despite the discovery, the researchers nonetheless maintain, “Although these findings might provide insight into the immunophenotype of vaccine-related myocarditis, they do not alter the risk-benefit ratio strongly favoring vaccination to protect against severe COVID-19–related complications.”