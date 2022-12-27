ABC Producer, Fit, 37, Dies Suddenly From Heart Attack

A producer for some of the American establishment media network ABC’s biggest names died suddenly from a heart attack despite being only 37 and in excellent physical condition.

The news was first reported on Christmas Eve by The Hollywood Reporter, who stated that notice of Dax Tejera’s Dec. 23 passing was announced in an internal memo to staff by ABC News President Kim Godwin.

The outlet noted Tejera’s role was producer for George Stephanopoulos, Jonathan Karl, and Martha Raddatz starting “just before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted around the world.”

That poor guy just died of a heart attack at 37.



Yes, THAT guy.



Died of a heart attack.



At 37.



I know, he looks so unhealthy.



Was he jabbed? He went to St. Barts in summer 2021, when you couldn’t go unless you were vaccinated. So that sounds like yes.



What is happening? pic.twitter.com/MzGrZ4A9hg — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) December 25, 2022

Tejera also held roles as a producer for establishment networks NBC News and MSNBC prior to joining ABC News, the outlet added.

Alex Berenson, a former reporter for The New York Times-turned Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdown, mandate, and mRNA vaccine opponent who was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company from the previous leftist old guard took to the platform to point out Tejera dying of a heart attack was somewhat abnormal.

“That poor guy just died of a heart attack at 37…I know, he looks so unhealthy,” Berenson stated while sharing a photo of a shirtless Tejera on the beach appearing to be taken from his Instagram page showing a completely fit physique.

Berenson questioned, “Was he jabbed? He went to St. Barts in summer 2021, when you couldn’t go unless you were vaccinated. So that sounds like yes. What is happening?”

If George Stephanopoulos' producer Dax Tejera (37) had to get vaccinated to keep his job at @ABC, is ABC at fault in his shock death (heart attack)?



I'm sure we'll never know.



But imagine if ABC were held accountable for misinformation like Alex Jones. This is actual harm. — Sour Patch Lyds, MSS, MSPH, MHP (@sourpatchlyds) December 25, 2022

However, beyond Berenson’s pointing out Tejera’s vacation history, there appears to be no concrete information indicating the fallen producer had received the experimental mRNA gene therapy COVID injections or suffered from a previous COVID-19 infection, both of which have been linked to myocarditis or pericarditis, especially in men.

However, ABC News, which is actually owned by Disney, would likely have required vaccination as a condition of continued employment during the 2021 and early 2022 push for mandatory and coerced vaccination.

It wasn’t until November of this year that Disney began dropping the requirement that all cast and crew members of multiple television shows accept vaccination, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Whether Tejera would have qualified for a medical exemption is unknown.

In similar news, UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar, 45, likewise died of “presumed heart complications” on Dec. 22, according to a Christmas Eve report by Fox News.

UFC President Dana White called Bonnar “one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon” in comments to the media on the champion’s passing.

Bonnar, however, appears to have been an outspoken opponent of forced vaccination and masking mandates and was unlikely to have taken the shot.

MMA fighter Stephan Bonnar gets kicked out of a gym for not wearing a mask and claims to have a medical exemption pic.twitter.com/MtNbPyzqae — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 6, 2021

In September of 2021, Bonnar posted a series of videos to his Instagram account showing irritation that he was thrown out of a local gym for not complying with its masking edicts and about being placed in a non-priority queue at the hospital when seeking pain medication for a fractured vertebrae incurred during a pro-wrestling match because he was unvaccinated, stated website MMA Fighting.