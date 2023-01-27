Brooklyn’s Children Museum to Host Chinese New Year Event in New York City

Published on behalf of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum:

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Brooklyn Children’s Museum (BCM) will be celebrating the beginning of the New Year on the traditional Chinese calendar with a day of interactive performances, author readings, movement workshops, art-making, and a traditional lion dance.

To mark the Year of the Rabbit, BCM has partnered with the New York Chinese Cultural Center and the Chinatown Community Young Lions to bring families a day of enriching fun and joyful learning.

Programs consist of martial arts master David Fung introducing families to the basics of kung fu in an interactive movement workshop. Author Yobe Qiu will read from her children’s book Our Lunar New Year to show how Lunar New Year is celebrated throughout Asia, including China, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, and India. And in BCM’s ColorLab art studio, artist Nelson Leung will teach the basics of calligraphy, which children can practice themselves using brushes and ink.

Finally, the day features two lion dances performed by the Chinatown Community Young Lions. Performed in order to bring luck and good fortune in the new year, CCYL’s lion dance features full-scale authentic lion dance costumes and drumming that makes for an incredible sensory experience.

WHAT: Celebrate Lunar New Year

WHEN: Saturday, January 28, 10 am–5 pm.

WHO: Brooklyn Children’s Museum

WHERE: Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213

About Brooklyn Children’s Museum:

Inspired by the energy and diversity of our borough, Brooklyn Children’s Museum creates experiences that ignite curiosity, celebrate identity and cultivate joyful learning. Founded in 1899 as the world’s first children’s museum, Brooklyn Children’s Museum (BCM) is New York City’s largest cultural institution designed especially for families. Proudly based in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, BCM serves 300,000 children and caregivers annually with exhibits and programs grounded in visual arts, music and performance, natural science, and world cultures.