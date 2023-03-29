The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh Postpones Speaking Event Due to Threats Against his Family

On March 29, The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh told his over 1.5 million Twitter followers that he was forced to postpone a speaking engagement at Washington and Lee University, “Due to threats against my family and other serious security concerns.”

Walsh, creator of the hit documentary “What is a Woman?” has been a vocal opponent of transgender ideology, and has lobbied government and medical institutions to halt “gender affirming” surgeries on minors with some success.

“Sadly I have to postpone my speech at Washington and Lee University. Due to threats against my family and other serious security concerns in Nashville this week, I cannot leave my family and fly to another state,” Walsh wrote, adding that, “I hate to push the event off but my wife and kids come first.”

The announcement comes after a woman, who reportedly identified as a man, was shot and killed by Nashville police after she stormed The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee and shot and killed three children and three staff members.

“The threats to my family only makes me more determined to fight this evil,” Walsh wrote in a subsequent tweet, adding that, “I will not let any harm come to my children or my wife. And I will not let these psychopaths scare me into silence. Neither of those things will ever happen, I promise you.”

Walsh clarified that his decision to postpone the engagement had nothing to do with Washington and Lee University. “There may have been some protests planned but nothing major,” he wrote. “The potential danger is at home, which is why I need to be at home.”

‘Trans Day of Vengeance’

Despite Monday’s shooting a “Trans Day of Vengeance” protest is expected to go ahead as planned which is slated for Saturday morning in front of the Supreme Court in Washington D.C..

The event is being organized by the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) which issued a press release following Monday’s shooting.

“Vengeance means fighting back with vehemence,” the press release stated. “We are fighting against false narratives, criminalization, and eradication of our existence. It is also a call to our allies to stand up and fight with us to bring down the forces that try to divide and subjugate us all.”

While no official motive for the shooting has been determined, it is suspected that the shooter, who identified as trans, may have engaged in the horrific violence out of “resentment,” and may have been motivated by radical trans ideology. A manifesto, written by the shooter, may shed light on her motive however, to date, the document has not been released.

Elon Musk’s Twitter has been removing thousands of tweets promoting the protest because they were deemed in violation of the platform’s rules against inciting violence.

“We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them.” Ella Irwin, the head of Twitter’s Trust and Safety tweeted, adding that, “Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok.”

Saturday’s event is expected to include a rally with speakers in front of the Supreme Court, followed by a march, according to a “Trans Day of Vengeance” poster, who also encouraged attendees “to cover up and bring a buddy.”