14-Year-Old Japanese Girl Dies From Multiple Organ Inflammation, Myopericarditis 45 Hours After COVID Booster

A 14-year-old girl died after developing multiple organ inflammation and vaccine-related myopericarditis just 45 hours after accepting the third dose of Pfizer’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 mRNA gene therapy vaccine, according to a case report published in a medical journal.

Chronicled by researchers from Tokushima University Graduate School in Japan and published in the journal Legal Medicine on March 20, the case states that the girl took the booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine on August 10, 2022 and died in short order thereafter.

A severe immune system reaction was the prominent autopsy finding, according to the Abstract of the Case Report, which found:

Congestive edema of lungs

T-cell lymphocytic and macrophage infiltration in lungs

Pericardium and myocardium of the left atria and left ventricle

Lymphocyte cellular infiltrates of the liver, kidneys, stomach, and diaphragm.

Histopathology found in the bladder and duodenum

The Abstract also states the patient was diagnosed with:

Post-vaccination pneumonia

Myopericarditis

Hepatitis

Nephritis

Gastroenteritis

Cystitis

Myositis

The study states the girl was “healthy by nature and was active in her middle school athletic team” despite suffering from a condition called orthostatic dysregulation (orthostatic intolerance), described by Science Direct as “the development of characteristic symptoms while standing, which are significantly improved by recumbency [lying down].”

The case report says that the girl developed a fever of 37.9 C the day after vaccination, but the fever broke the same evening. The girl slept next to her sister that night, is reported to have woken up because of breathing problems, talked with her sibling briefly, and then fell asleep.

“The following morning, her mother noticed that she was not breathing and had a pale appearance, and she immediately called an ambulance,” the study stated.

Authors added, “The patient was in cardiopulmonary arrest when the ambulance crew arrived at their house and attempts to administer advanced life support were unsuccessful.”

The team calculated the time between vaccination and death at 45 hours, noting that the girl took the first two doses of the injection almost a year earlier on Sept. 12 and Oct. 3, 2021.

The girl also “missed school because she had a fever of less than 38 °C” after taking the second dose, the case report noted.

Measuring 5 feet tall and slightly less than 95 pounds, the autopsy report stated, “The patient’s body showed normal development and nutrition relative to her age. No superficial injuries were observed, except for injection marks from emergency medical treatment.”

Autopsy reports noted the girl’s heart was not degenerate or scarred and her blood color was dark red. However, her right lung weighed almost 50 grams more than her left lung, with cross section reports finding “both lungs showed severe pulmonary edema [abnormal fluid build up] and congestion.”

Virological tests on the corpse taken from both the nasal canal and internal organs came back negative for COVID-19, influenza, RSV, HIV, and other potential viruses, and the drug screen came back clean as well.

Notably, biochemical analysis testing showed the girl’s SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) antibody count came in at 43,600 U/ml. Researchers state the normal count is less than 0.80 U/ml.

The official diagnosis given was “vaccine-related multiple-organ inflammation” based on “the absence of bacterial or viral infection, lack of a past medical history suggestive of autoimmune disease, no allergic reaction, and no drug exposure other than the vaccine,” the report notes.

Official cause of death was noted as “vaccine-related myopericarditis, which led to severe arrhythmias and progressive heart failure.”

The case is peculiar in that cases of vaccine induced heart inflammation have been heavily concentrated in young men and boys rather than young girls.