Experiment Finds Pfizer Vaccine Desaturates and Clots Red Blood Cells, Contains ‘Garbage’ Crystalline Structures and Fibers Under Microscopy

A simple and independent experiment conducted by a pair of scientists, one from the United States and the other from Japan, appears to show that placing the Pfizer-BioNTech Messenger RNA gene therapy vaccine into a sample of blood causes oxygen desaturation and blood clotting to occur in red blood cells. The tests also revealed the presence of “garbage” crystalline structures and fibers.

In an Oct. 25 video, Dr. Richard Fleming published video results of an experiment conducted by himself and Kevin McCairn, a PhD operating from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology on the Pfizer vaccine.

No disinformation

In the introduction, Fleming notes his concerns about the amount of misinformation surrounding SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the disease itself, and allegations that the injections contain graphene oxide, parasites, or unidentified foreign organisms.

Fleming said he wrote to the CEOs of both Moderna and Pfizer three times, starting in January, asking for clarification on issues he knows of from his own study of the pandemic and the vaccines of antibody dependent enhancement, reverse transcription into human DNA, and the transmission of the man-made lipid nanoparticles that encapsulate the mRNA instructions contained in the batches throughout the whole body, but has received no response.

FURTHER READING:

As a result, the Awareness Foundation, which Fleming, as well as doctors such as Joseph Mercola, Li Meng Yan, Sherri Tenpenny, and Vladimir Zelenko comprise, wrote to the Food and Drug Administration in August voicing their concerns and asking that the vaccine rollout to be halted until the issues underlying vaccine adverse reactions can be resolved.

Two months later, the FDA replied with a boilerplate letter that underlined the official narrative that strict standards were applied to manufacturers in the presentation of data and safety oversight of the vaccine rollout, including a verbiage such as, “These vaccines have met the FDAs robust standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.”

Frustrated with a lack of data and action, Fleming and McCairn set out to conduct their own experiment. They list the equipment used in the test as:

Light microscopy

Sample of McCairn’s blood

Normal saline solution

5 vials of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Recording hardware

In the test, Fleming says the pair examined and contrasted:

What McCairn’s blood looked like under microscopy

How the blood reacted when normal saline was added

How the blood reacted after the Pfizer vaccine was added

What the Pfizer vaccine looked like under the microscope

What normal saline looked like under the microscope

Human blood

Fleming explains that human blood appears red because of the presence of hemoglobin and oxygen saturating red blood cells, a structure that resembles a double-sided shallow dish. Red blood cells carry oxygen from the lungs to the body before returning to the lungs filled with carbon dioxide. He explains that when blood is exposed to air and picks up oxygen, it turns dark red.

When the oxygen leaves the cells, the blood turns a more pale, bright red color.

An example of Kevin McCairn’s blood under magnification for comparison. (Image: www.flemingmethod.com)

Fleming first shows recorded video of what McCairn’s blood looks like under magnification, showing a dense cluster of red blood cells squirming about.

Kevin McCairn’s blood under magnification after the addition of normal saline solution. The clustered cells flow with the addition of solution, but maintain their oxygenated red color. (Image: www.flemingmethod.com)

Then, Fleming contrasts the image against what the blood looks like after saline is dropped onto the slide, showing the red blood cells flowing amid the solution, retaining their oxygenated red color.

Kevin McCairn’s blood under magnification after the addition of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Red blood cells turned pale, a sign of oxygen desaturation, while the video in motion showed visible clotting occurring. (Image: www.flemingmethod.com)

In the next clip, Fleming demonstrates what happens to McCairn’s blood when the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with its lipid nanoparticles and mRNA instructions are dropped onto the slide.

The video demonstrates that the area where the vaccine is dropped quickly loses its red color compared to the area where the vaccine did not touch, signaling oxygen desaturation.

Additionally, clumping and clotting are shown in motion in the video captured from the experiment.

Kevin McCairn’s blood under 40x magnification after the addition of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Red blood cells turned pale, a sign of oxygen desaturation. The lighter portion is where the vaccine touched and the darker portion is where it did not. (Image: www.flemingmethod.com)

In examples shown under both 40 and 100 times magnification, the desaturation color shift effect’s contrast was shown even more clearly.

Under the microscope

n the next series, Fleming unveiled what the Pfizer-BioNTech injection looks like under a microscope. The duo found concerning foreign particles in the injections, which should not be present under a correct manufacturing process.

However, unlike several disinformation conspiracy theories published online about the injections containing graphene oxide, nanobots, microchips, parasites, or alien organisms, the pair instead found a great deal of what they described as “garbage” crystalline and fibrous structures.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the microscope. Fleming and McCairn found substantial “garbage” particles and structures littered throughout the dose. However, the scientists are careful to point out that these are not anything like graphene oxide, chips, or parasites, but simply trash resulting from a sloppy and substandard manufacturing and quality control process. (Image: www.flemingmethod.com)

Fleming contrasted the images of the Pfizer injection against that of normal saline solution, showing a simple, clear fluid with no additional particulate.

Normal saline solution under microscopy, for contrast and comparison’s purposes. (Image: www.flemingmethod.com)

“There are no three legged creatures in these vaccines. There’s just a bunch of garbage,” said Fleming during the cast.

“This demonstrates a complete failure on the FDA’s part…If they’re happy with the product that’s out there, it either means they haven’t looked at the product, or they’ve decided that there’s a new standard of garbage that’s allowed in drug vaccines that isn’t allowed in anything else that’s an FDA product.”

‘Strict liability’

Fleming, who holds a JD in addition to his MD and PhD, noted there’s a “new issue” that emerges from the discovery, “The drug vaccine manufacturers have had a certain immunity from liability in the past as to reactions to the drug vaccines, but that presumes that it’s just the drug vaccine.”

“There’s a different product liability issue now that is before us, and it’s ‘strict liability,’ which is the selling of a defective product that unreasonably threatens a person or a consumer.”

“That promotes a new legal liability, and so for all the attorneys listening to this and anybody involved who’s had a problem, this opens the legal lawsuit opportunities for addressing these vaccines because this is now a strict liability product liability lawsuit issue. Not an issue of the vaccines themselves,” said Fleming.

‘Don’t take my word for it’

Addressing the FDA, Fleming challenged the administration’s statements in the response he received to the Awareness Network’s letter, “This information shows you’re not doing your job. You’ve got vaccines that are garbage, allowing garbage and debris to be injected into people.”

“Anybody with a microscope, recording equipment, normal saline, Pfizer vaccine, Moderna vaccine, any of these drug vaccines, and blood, can repeat this experiment. You don’t take my word for it, or Dr. McCairn’s word for it.”

“This is video, this is evidence now being presented to the world, and it can be repeated by any reputable scientist who has that equipment.”

“We very clearly showed that the red blood cells were normal. We showed that the red blood cells responded normally to normal saline, that nothing unusual happened, but add the Pfizer vaccine and the red blood cells lose their oxygen carrying capacity, and the red blood cells start to clot.”

“This is exactly what I laid out in the 1994 theory of the InflammoThrombotic Response. This is exactly what we’re seeing with the VAERS reporting. This is exactly what we’re seeing with neurologic harm, with heart, with cardiac harm, with blood clots occuring in the body. This is proof positive that these vaccines cause this type of damage under the microscope just simply by being added to the blood of a human being.”