Pfizer Guy Says mRNA Vaccines Inflict Irregular Menstrual Cycles ‘That is a Little Concerning’

A director-level Pfizer employee embroiled in a pair of video exposés by undercover investigative journalists Project Veritas has been implicated in a third after the outlet released another clip from the same footage showing the man candidly admitting that the novel mRNA gene therapy vaccines are causing irregularities in women’s menstrual cycles.

Director of Development for Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning, Trishton Jordon Walker, told a man he appeared to be on a dinner date with that, “There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles. So, people will have to investigate that down the line.”

“Because, that is a little concerning,” Walker added.

The statement came in response to probes by the undercover journalist as to Walker and Pfizer’s knowledge of vaccine adverse reactions suffered from their product.

Walker, a trained urologist, added, “Because, if you think about the science, it shouldn’t be interacting with, you know, it’s called the Hypothalamic-Pituitary- Gonadal (HPG) axis. You know, the hormones that regulate their menstrual cycles and things like that?”

“And the vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that. So, we don’t really know,” he continued.

According to a technical excerpt published on the National Library of Medicine’s website from the book Holland-Frei Cancer Medicine – 6th Edition, the HPG Axis refers to a process wherein the hypothalamus secretes gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), which cause a chemical synthesis with the pituitary gland that releases gonadotropins follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH).

The article explains, “ In women, ovarian follicles are stimulated by FSH to grow and mature; LH stimulates ovulation and corpus luteum formation.”

“In both men and women, gonadal failure results in increased LH, because of loss of the negative feedback of estrogen at the hypothalamus and pituitary in women,” author Catherine E. Klein, MD states.

A more layman description from the Geeky Medics website explains that, “When LH and FSH bind to the ovaries they stimulate the production of oestrogen and inhibin.”

“Oestrogen helps to regulate the menstrual cycle and is an essential component in many other physiological processes,” the article states, adding, “Inhibin causes inhibition of activin which is usually responsible for stimulating GnRH production.”

Geeky Medics explains that an increase in oestrogen and inhibin “have a negative feedback effect on the pituitary and hypothalamus,” which cascades into a decrease in production of the GnRH, FSH, and LH hormones, then causing a decrease in oestrogen and inhibin synthesis.

Walker continued to say that although “it [Pfizer vaccines] shouldn’t” be interfering, “There’s something happening. But we don’t always figure it out.”

Walker added, “I don’t know what is going on there. I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line.”

“I hope we don’t find out that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body and like — because it has to be affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles,” he continued.

In early January, a study published in the American Heart Association Journal Circulation conducted by researchers from Harvard Medical School, the Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Children’s Hospital examined 61 takers, aged between 12 and 21, of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech variants of the vaccine, 16 of which had developed myocarditis as a side effect.

15 or the 16 members were recipients of Pfizer’s variant of the injections.

While the study was unable to find a conclusive cause for the advent of myocarditis, its most prominent finding was a significant standout, “…markedly elevated levels of full-length spike protein (33.9±22.4 pg/mL), unbound by antibodies, were detected in the plasma of individuals with postvaccine myocarditis, whereas no free spike was detected in asymptomatic vaccinated control subjects (unpaired t test; P<0.0001).”

Based on a rough calculation of the molar weight of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein the vaccines induce and the average amount of plasma in an average-sized male of this age group, one pseudonymous researcher calculated that the number amounted to, “435,897,435,897 molecules. Of a toxic protein. Circulating in a young adult.”

Walker thought the question over, “Somehow, the vaccine must be interfering with that axis, the HPG axis, to be causing problems with the menstrual cycles.”

The urologist and Director then hypothesized that the malfunction may be affecting a woman’s brain, when he stated, “But then we need to find out how it is impacting these hormones, cause the signaling starts in the brain, right?”

“The vaccine doesn’t cross the blood-brain barrier,” Walker noted.

Walker showed he had a conscience in regard to how the vaccines were rolled out under heavy social and employment mandates, “I will admit, I will say, that if it does come back down the line that there was something wrong with the vaccine, then obviously people will criticize the big push, because there was a lot of social pressure, government pressure, job pressure to get the vaccine.”

“Like, I had to get the vaccine, otherwise I would have gotten fired, right?” Walker admitted.