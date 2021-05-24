Heart Inflammation in Young COVID-19 Vaccinated Individuals, Lawsuit Against Vaccinating Children

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating reports of heart inflammation among adolescents and young adults who have received Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines. Several cases of myocarditis potentially linked to mRNA vaccines were presented at a Vaccine Safety Technical (VaST) session held on May 17.

Myocarditis is defined as inflammation of the heart muscle that can affect the ability of the heart to pump and cause abnormal heart rhythms, according to Mayo Clinic. Possible etiologies include viral infections and “a reaction to a drug.” According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), “more commonly, myocarditis is a result of the body’s immune reaction to the initial heart damage.”

In an interview with Reuters, Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, stated that vaccines are known to cause myocarditis. The messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines create a protein that triggers an immune response in an infected person.

VaST discovered that the cases mostly seemed to occur in adolescents and young adults, with more men than women affected. The symptoms typically showed up after the second shot, and usually within four days of vaccination. The agency noted that there were “relatively few reports” of myocarditis and that most cases “appear to be mild.”

“Within CDC safety monitoring systems, rates of myocarditis reports in the window following COVID-19 vaccination have not differed from expected baseline rates. However, VaST members felt that information about reports of myocarditis should be communicated to [healthcare] providers,” stated a CDC report of the session.

In an April 27 press briefing held by the White House COVID-19 response team and health officials, a press reporter asked about the Department of Defense’s (DoD) reports of 14 cases of myocarditis among service members and families who were vaccinated through the military healthcare system. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky replied that the agency will be “working with the DOD to understand what is happening in those 14 cases,” and that it is a “different demographic than we normally see.”

As of May 14, 288 incidents of myocarditis or pericarditis have been reported in individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine predominantly in the U.S., according to the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) with data sourced from the CDC and Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Of the 288 cases, 158 occurred after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination, 110 occured after Moderna vaccination, and 19 occurred after Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccination. While myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, pericarditis is inflammation of the pericardium, “a fibro-serous, fluid-filled sack that surrounds the muscular body of the heart,” according to teachmeanatomy.

According to CDC data, over 130 million people in America have been fully vaccinated. More than 1.6 million 16 to 17-year-olds have been fully vaccinated, or about 1.4 percent of the fully vaccinated. More than 8.1 million 18 to 24-year-olds have been fully vaccinated, or about 6.8 percent of the fully vaccinated.

Lawsuit against vaccinating children

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), a non-profit, non-partisan organization, recently filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, seeking a temporary restraining order against the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted to COVID-19 vaccines for use in children under the age of 16. On May 10, Pfizer had announced that it received EUA from the U.S. FDA to inoculate children aged 12 to 15 years.

Dr. Simone Gold, the founder of AFLDS, stated that the vaccine was “not a vaccine” but “an experimental biological agent.” In a statement, she said, “We insist that the EUA not be relinquished prematurely; certainly not before trials are complete – October 31, 2022, for Moderna and April 27, 2023, for Pfizer.”

“We are shocked at the mere discussion of this, and will not be silent while Americans are used as guinea pigs for a virus with survivability of 99.8% globally and 99.97% under age 70… Under age 20 it is 99.997% – ‘statistical zero’… There are 104 children age 0-17 who died from COVID-19 and 287 from COVID + Influenza – out of ~72 million. This equals zero risk.”

Reports in Israel and Europe

In April, The Times of Israel reported on an unpublished study conducted by the Israeli Health Ministry on the side effects of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. More than five million people have been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in the country, and at least 62 individuals have reported cases of myocarditis. Most of the cases occurred after the second jab in men under age 30, and 60 patients were hospitalized. Two people died, including a 35-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman who were reportedly healthy prior to getting vaccinated.

“There is specific concern regarding the frequency of the occurrence observed in men under 30 in the days immediately after the second shot… At this stage, according to initial findings that still need to be verified, there is an impression that the number (of cases) is higher than would be expected, especially for those under 30,” the media outlet quoted from the report.

In a May 7 report, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) acknowledged that they are “aware of cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the membrane around the heart) mainly reported following vaccination with Comirnaty.” According to the WHO, Comirnaty is an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer Europe MA EEIG.

With reporting by Jonathan Walker.