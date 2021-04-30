COVID-19 Report: Breastfeeding Baby Dies After Mother Receives Pfizer Vaccine

Ever since Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines received emergency use authorization (EUA) in the United States, there has been widespread concern about their safety in pregnant women and newborn babies. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine EUA document posted on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website states, “Available data on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy.”

In a recent report submitted by a doctor to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a five-month-old baby developed symptoms and passed away within days of breastfeeding from a mother who had just received the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (1166062). VAERS reports are submitted by health professionals, patients, and family members. According to the VAERS website, the system is “not designed to detect if a vaccine caused an adverse event, but it can identify unusual or unexpected patterns of reporting that might indicate possible safety problems requiring a closer look.”

The mother received her second vaccine dose on March 17, and the next day, her “breastfed infant developed a rash and within 24 hours was inconsolable, refusing to eat, and developed a fever.” According to the clinician who wrote the report, the baby was brought to a local emergency room and was found to have elevated liver enzymes, which may represent liver damage or inflammation.

A breastfed infant died in the U.S. just days after the mother received her second Pfizer vaccine dose. pixabay/CC0.1.0

The baby was “hospitalized but continued to decline and passed away” two days later with a diagnosis of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP). According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website, TTP is “a rare blood disorder… blood clots form in small blood vessels throughout the body. The clots can limit or block the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the body’s organs, such as the brain, kidneys, and heart. As a result, serious health problems can develop.”

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a recommendation for pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine based on a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) that evaluated over 35,000 pregnant women, the results are still preliminary. Many concerns persist regarding reports of miscarriages and stillbirths after vaccination. Further research is still needed regarding the effects of the vaccines on pregnant women and breastfed infants.

Hundreds of COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Reports submitted

As of April 16, 2021, there have been 86,080 COVID-19 vaccine adverse event reports submitted to VAERS related to the administration of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines predominantly in the United States. Despite many adverse events and criminal history of vaccine or drug companies, federal officials have not publicly launched investigations into the majority of reported deaths and severe side effects.

There are 115 VAERS reports of miscarriages or stillbirths, 3,186 deaths, 6,282 hospitalizations, 531 cases of anaphylaxis, 4499 severe allergic reactions, 606 cases of Bell’s Palsy, 713 heart attacks, and 420 cases of thrombocytopenia or low platelet counts after vaccination.

Dr. Charles Hoffe, a family physician in the Canadian Province of British Columbia, expressed his concerns about giving COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant women in an open letter to BC Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry.

“There have been hundreds of reported miscarriages in pregnant women who have received the Covid vaccines. The placenta is one of the 20 tissue types that also has a spike protein. So it is most likely, that the cause of these miscarriages, is that these women, now have an antibody that targets placental tissue. They have effectively been vaccinated against any future pregnancy,” Hoffe wrote.

“So if you know any woman of childbearing age, who is planning to receive a Covid vaccine, please warn her about this possibility, of permanent sterility, through recurrent miscarriage. I request your prayers, and I very much hope that this information may be helpful to you and those dear to you. Please feel free to share it with anyone who might heed these warnings.” he continued.