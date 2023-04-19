NY: Orange County’s Mid-Hudson Security School Offers Comprehensive Training in Security and Law Enforcement

Located in upstate New York’s scenic Orange County, the Mid-Hudson Security School is an elite institution that provides comprehensive training in security and law enforcement. Founded in 2015, the school has earned a reputation for its high-quality programs and experienced instructors — including director and owner Paul Rodriguez — a seasoned law enforcement professional who brings decades of expertise to the classroom.

With over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, Rodriguez has served in various capacities during his distinguished career. A retired Detective with the Dobbs Ferry Police Department, Rodriguez also served as a Police Academy Instructor for 15 years, and was a U.S. Marine during Desert Storm for five years.

“I saw a need for security [training] in the area, and picked this location because it’s centralized and gives younger people an opportunity, and older people jobs,” Rodriguez told Vision Times.

The Mid-Hudson Security School offers a variety of programs that are designed to meet the needs of students with different backgrounds and career goals. The school’s flagship program is the Security Officer Training Course — a comprehensive 8- and 16-hour program that covers all aspects of security operations.

In addition to the school’s comprehensive training in security and law enforcement operations, Rodriguez also provides training in firearm safety and can assist trainees in obtaining a gun permit. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

The course is open to individuals who are interested in becoming security officers, or who are already working in the field and would like to enhance their skills and knowledge.

In addition to the Security Officer Training Course, the school offers a range of other programs, including the Armed Security Officer Course, the Executive Protection Course, and the Private Investigator Course. These programs are designed for individuals who are interested in pursuing careers in specialized areas of security or law enforcement.

A comprehensive curriculum

“Basically, this is a school for anyone who wants to work in security, says Rodriguez, adding, “Anybody who comes here to get a security license will get a state license so they can work anywhere from Buffalo to New York City.”

Rodriguez’s experience and expertise are invaluable assets to the Mid-Hudson Security School. As an instructor at the school, he is able to share his knowledge and expertise with students who are interested in pursuing careers in security or law enforcement. He teaches a range of courses at the school, including criminal investigations, security management, gun safety, and tactical operations.

“I meet all the requirements that the state requires so you can work as a guard in a government center, at schools, in the DMV — a lot of places,” he adds.

In addition, Rodriguez also specializes in various other areas in the security realm, including: SWAT Operator for Greenburgh SWAT, Security Detail for Dignitaries, Active Shooter Instructor, Police Academy Drill Instructor, Licensed Firearms Instructor, NTOA Active Shooter Instructor, NTOA Sniper Instructor, and can provide training to help you obtain a gun permit.

(Image: Mid-Hudson Security School)

All in all, the Mid-Hudson Security School is a top-notch institution that provides students with the training and skills they need to succeed in the field of security and law enforcement. With experienced instructors like Rodriguez, the school is able to offer high-quality programs that are tailored to meet the needs of students with different backgrounds and career goals.

Whether you are interested in becoming a security officer, a private investigator, or a tactical operations specialist, Mid-Hudson Security School could be the right fit to help you achieve your career goals.

Mid-Hudson Security School of Orange County, NY

90 North Street – Suite 102, Middletown, NY 10940

(845) 239-4678

For more information, please visit the official website here.