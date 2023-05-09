‘For Truth and Faith’: Chinese Quit the Communist Party

The Tuidang movement, founded in November 2004, encourages Chinese around the world to renounce their oaths made to lay down their lives for communism when they joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or its affiliated youth organizations. Over the past two decades, hundreds of millions of people have given their assumed or real names to voice their separation from the CCP, the single most deadly regime in human history. Here, Vision Times presents some recent statements from those who have quit the Party, translated from the Chinese.

‘Quitting the Party for truth and faith’ (May 7, 2023)

“I have recognized the true face of the Chinese Communist Party. The policies it has constructed for state governance and its protocols for ‘strictly governing the Party’ cannot be logically reconciled. ‘Serving the people’ is merely a fake, big, and empty propaganda slogan it uses to reinforce its political power. The contributions it has made [to China] that we read about in schoolbooks are probably mostly fabricated.

Chinese society faces many problems for which there is currently not way of resolving the root cause. The media, public opinion, and cultural sectors are manipulated to deceive the masses, preventing them from spiritual liberation or freedom of speech. [The CCP] violates the principles of benevolence , righteousness, propriety, wisdom, and integrity [仁義禮智信] promoted in the five thousand years of Chinese culture. Often the Chinese people are not even guaranteed their basic human rights.

Although I have to abide by the CCP’s political rules since I still live in mainland China, I firmly believe that only a democratic government can meet the needs of societal development. I hereby declare that I voluntarily quit the CCP to protect my own conscience and for the sake of others’ happiness.”

— Wang Ran (王苒) from Qingdao, Shandong Province

Statement of renunciation from the Young Pioneers (May 7, 2023)

“In the 74 years that the CCP has ruled China, its governance has been incompetent, the people can hardly make ends meet, and the regime has perfected its methods of persecution [through] endless political campaigns. It relies on lies and violence to deceive and suppress the people and maintain its rule. To seize power, it murdered tens of millions, including elites in various fields, dissidents, and innocent masses. The CCP is a demonic organization to the core. We have decided to withdraw from the CCP’s Young Pioneers, an organization that we joined when young and ignorant. We will not remain in the ranks of evil, and shall instead live as clean descendants of the Chinese nation.”

— Cao Yonggui (曹永贵), He Lan (贺兰), from Beijing

Quitting the CCP, Youth League, and Young Pioneers (May 9, 2023)

“Our family has believed the lies of the Communist Party for too long, now we have finally woken up. In short, let’s quit the CCP, everyone in our family. By quitting the Party, League, and Pioneers, we give our souls freedom, and will no longer be influenced by the crooked demonic ways of the Communist Party … .”

— Wang Guanlin (王冠霖)、Wang Liqiang (王立强)、Huang Chunmei (黄春梅), from Liaoyang, Liaoning Province