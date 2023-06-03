‘We Have Been Deceived for Too Long’: Chinese Quit the Communist Party

The Tuidang movement, founded in November 2004, encourages Chinese around the world to renounce their oaths made to lay down their lives for communism when they joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or its affiliated youth organizations. Over the past two decades, hundreds of millions of people have given their assumed or real names to voice their separation from the CCP, the single most deadly regime in human history. Here, Vision Times presents some recent statements from those who have quit the Party, translated from the Chinese.

Withdrawing from the Young Pioneers (May 25, 2023)

“I realized how terrible the Communist Party is, we’ve been deceived for too long. It spews lies and abuses the people, all for its own benefit, it doesn’t care about the people at all. I’m withdrawing from the Young Pioneers, so all the evil things the Party did have nothing to do with me. I don’t want to be tricked by it anymore!”

— Tian You (天佑), mainland China

Statement of withdrawal from the Party, League, and Pioneers (May 25, 2023)

“The CCP has compromised China’s sovereignty, threatens the Chinese people, and persecutes innocents.”

— Li Jingwei (李经纬), Beijing

Voicing my withdrawal from the League (May 27, 2023)

“Seeing so many dark events in society has made me realize that the Chinese people’s suffering all stems from the Communist Party. Of my own will, I hereby sever all my ties to the Communist Party by voicing my withdrawal from the Communist Youth League.”

— Wang Facai (王发财), Qingdao, Shandong Province

Quitting the League and Pioneers (May 27, 2023)

“I was a temporary worker in a CCP agency. Today, a Saturday, I headed to the office to do overtime work — helping falsify data so that the evil Party could meet its quota. When I got to work in the morning, out of the blue someone got into the elevator after me and cussed at me with very nasty language. I ignored the abuse, but even now I’m still angry about it. But thinking it over, this is nothing considering that I’m right in one of the nests of the wicked Party. It’s already spread its Communist Party culture everywhere, making everything putrid. As someone in its lair and without any way to make a complaint or vent myself, the only thing I can think to do is to withdraw from that evil League and wicked Pioneer group which I joined in my childhood, and scrub off the mark of the beast to protect myself. I hope that in the future I won’t have to deal with these kinds of beast-like people and human garbage, and that the divine Lord will soon show me the way out of this unbearably filthy environment!

The small number of Falun Gong practitioners I’ve met in my everyday life have been very compassionate people. Being able to steadfastly guard their good conscience and uphold the truth in the shadowy dungeon of the evil Party, they are a world apart from the CCP’s followers! Because of this, I hope that Falun Dafa can bring even more blessings to the people and spread to other parts of the earth. I hope the day that the evil Party-state collapses isn’t far off, so that we can welcome a free tomorrow!”

Wang Qifeng (王启峰), mainland China

Quitting the Communist Youth League and Young Pioneers (June 1, 2023)

I personally experienced the insane lockdown controls implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the sudden lifting of measures without any preparation in December 2022. Many people with serious ailments weren’t able to go to the hospital and a great many citizens died as a result. I know the evil of the Communist Party, so I entrusted a Falun Gong practitioner to announce that I withdraw from the Communist Youth League and Young Pioneers — organizations which I joined while following the trend — remove the mark of the beast, and choose a beautiful future for myself.

In the village where a relative of mine lived, there were people practicing Falun Gong before 1999, so I have some understanding of their faith. Today, my primary physician told me of a miracle involving a fellow patients, who watched the nine-day lecture series by Master Li [the founder of Falun Gong]. Nothing else about the treatment changed, but the patient’s lung cancer receded and once-excruciating pain went away on its own. I’ve also taken some Falun Gong materials, and plan on practicing it myself. I thank Master Li.

— Wang Jiankang (王健康), mainland China.