Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider Speaks Out Against Promoting Gender-affirming Care for Children

Former “Twisted Sister” frontman, Dee Snider, is unyielding in his criticism of promoting puberty blockers and gender medical procedures for children, highlighting his concerns about irresponsible parenting in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Despite facing accusations and efforts to cancel him, Snider firmly declares his allyship with the LGBTQ community while emphasizing the importance of respectful dialogue and pushing back against the tendency to ostracize individuals who hold differing opinions.

Snider expressed his belief that allowing children to make life-altering medical decisions at a young age is indicative of a societal norm of irresponsible parenting. He voiced his concerns about the risks associated with irreversible procedures and emphasized that parents should support and accept their children’s choices while acknowledging the limitations of their decision-making abilities.

“We’re all making mistakes here but as a parent there are certain things that you come to know, and one thing you come to know is that your kids don’t know everything when they’re in elementary school,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “They don’t know everything when they’re in junior high school. They don’t know everything when they’re in high school.”

“Certainly, the younger you are, the less ability you have to make really the smartest decisions, lifetime decisions,” he added.

Snider’s public stance against gender reassignment surgeries for minors earlier this year caused a stir. He stood in solidarity with fellow rock legend Paul Stanley, who criticized the concept of “gender-affirming care” as a potentially dangerous fad. While Stanley later walked back his remarks, Snider remained steadfast, refusing to back down.

In response to criticism and the removal of his performance at the 2023 SF Pride festival, Snider vehemently defended his position and reaffirmed his unwavering allyship with the LGBTQ community.

Snider adamantly rejected the label of “transphobe” that some leftists had assigned to him due to his dissenting views on certain medical procedures for children. He argued that one point of disagreement should not overshadow his long-standing support for the LGBTQ community. By highlighting the need for respectful dialogue and mutual understanding, Snider called for a rejection of the tendency to label and ostracize individuals based on a single differing opinion.

In the Facebook post Snider wrote, “I was not aware the Transgender community expects fealty and total agreement with all their beliefs and any variation of deviation is considered ‘transphobic.’”

“I’ve recently stated I do not believe young children are ready to decide their gender allocation,” he wrote. “I believe their choices should be supported and accepted by their parents, but I do not think kids have the mental capabilities to make rational, logical decisions on things of a magnitude that will affect them for the rest of their lives,” he added.

Snider further criticized the extreme ideologies on both the right and left sides of the political spectrum, highlighting how those in the middle, like himself, often face bullying and backlash for expressing nuanced opinions. He encouraged individuals to resist compromise for the sake of appeasing extreme voices and urged the “vast middle” to reclaim their majority status by engaging in constructive discussions and refusing to be silenced.

“So I [am] sending a message out to that vast middle, saying, ‘Don’t accept any of this from any of them! Push back! We are the true majority, we are the vast majority, and we need to have the bigger voice. Don’t let the loudest voices in the room be the bullying minority,” he told Fox News.