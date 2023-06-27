Nassau County, NY Issues Proclamation in Support of Chinese Movement to Quit the Communist Party

A proclamation by the Nassau County Legislature has commended the Flushing-based Global Service Center for Quitting the Chinese Communist Party and designated June 28, 2023 as “Tuidang Movement Day in Nassau County.”

The name Tuidang (退黨) means to quit or renounce the CCP. It counts more than 400 million Chinese worldwide having renounced their oaths made to the Party or its two youth organizations, the Communist Youth League and Communist Young Pioneers.

The Proclamation praises the movement on its 18th anniversary as “an emerging non-violent movement in China that encourages their ties to and withdraw from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”

Scholars hold the CCP responsible for the deaths of around 80 million people since its takeover of mainland China in 1949, making it the deadliest regime in human history.

“Participation in the movement means that a person has made a public declaration that they wish to disavow any previous ties with the CCP,” the proclamation reads.

The Tuidang movement began in 2004 with the publication of the Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party, an editorial series by overseas Chinese-language paper Dajiyuan. The Commentaries summarize the history and nature of the CCP, emphasizing the Party’s pernicious doctrine of atheism, lies, and violent struggle.

In mainland China, millions of volunteers — chiefly adherents of the persecuted spiritual practice Falun Gong — encourage Chinese to take part in the Tuidang movement. While the number of card-carrying CCP members stands at over 90 million, virtually every Chinese citizen has joined one of the CCP’s youth organizations.

Participants can choose to use their real or assumed names, and their participate is recorded online. The official tally of people who agreed to renounce the CCP reached 400 million in August 2022.

Over the years, the Tuidang movement designated July 1 as the annual Tuidang Day. July 1 is also used by the CCP to commemorate its founding in 1921 as a Soviet front group in Shanghai.

Nassau County, which is located in central Long Island west of New York City, announced that “citizens of Nassau County and surrounds are encouraged to stand in solidarity with those suffering in China who long to be free to live their lives according to the dictates of their own conscience.”