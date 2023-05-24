‘Taking Charge of My Destiny’: Chinese Quit the Communist Party

The Tuidang movement, founded in November 2004, encourages Chinese around the world to renounce their oaths made to lay down their lives for communism when they joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or its affiliated youth organizations. Over the past two decades, hundreds of millions of people have given their assumed or real names to voice their separation from the CCP, the single most deadly regime in human history. Here, Vision Times presents some recent statements from those who have quit the Party, translated from the Chinese.

Quitting the Party and its organizations, taking charge of my destiny (May 23, 2023)

“I served in the evil Party’s version of the Schutzstaffel [referring derisively to the People’s Liberation Army], where it was nothing but brainwashing. One of the songs we learned was called ‘Let the Party Arrange Your Whole Life,’ which when I remember it now sends shivers down my spine. Why do we, as independent people, need to hand over our lives and property to be ‘arranged’ by the [Party]? The evil of the Communist Party lies in its brainwashing, it brainwashes you to become cannon fodder for it, it even makes you think death is great and glorious. Isn’t an organization like this an evil cult? It’s no surprise at all that they came up with the scheme to blame Falun Gong for the Tiananmen self-immolation hoax, or that they kill Falun Gong practitioners for their organs. This is the behavior of demons, plain and simple. The disdain the CCP has for life and its murder of our compatriots is an outrage. I state my renunciation from the three CCP organizations, and take charge of my own destiny. I will no longer take orders from or have my life ‘arranged’ by this evil cult!”

— Chen Zhenbing (陈振兵), Yongkang, Zhejiang Province

Quitting the Party, League, and Pioneers (May 22, 2023)

“The Party betrays all its founding ideals and turns a blind eye to the plight of the people. The common folk are displaced and destitute, with no choice but to fight tooth and nail for their survival, struggling until they have nothing left.”

Lin Yujia (林余佳), Hong Kong

A parade in Flushing, New York, promotes the Tuidang movement. (Image: Dai Bing/Global Service Center for Quitting the CCP)

Withdrawing from the Young Pioneers (May 22, 2023)

“I joined the Young Pioneers in elementary school, can’t remember the year. In any case, everyone in my school joined together. Nobody asked me if I wanted to join, which is improper on the face of it, but of course there was no room to say no in an environment like that. There were all kinds of ceremonial things involved that really put me off. I hope more people are able to gain a deeper and more complete understanding of the government and Party that run their country [China].”

Wang Xuanpeng (王泫鹏), Singapore

Quitting the Party and its affiliated organizations (May 19, 2023)

“Recently, I met with a relative who is also a friend of mine, and our conversation touched upon the situation in the three years since the beginning of the pandemic. The three years of ‘zero-COVID’ lockdowns not only failed to turn the tide in the pandemic, but the disease only kept coming wave after wave. The economic situation is getting worse and worse; the number of unemployed is on the rise. Life is getting harder and harder for the common folk; meanwhile, officials at the local level are becoming ever more flagrant in their corruption. If things keep heading in this direction, collapse is not far off! I believe that this massive, rusty, and derelict ship [that is the CCP] is already fast on its way to the bottom, and I have no interested in going to the grave with this evil Party! I withdraw from the Communist Party, Youth League, and Pioneers, which I joined in the past, distance myself from evil, and give my choice for a wonderful future!”

Ma Xiaoqin (马小芹), Shanghai

Withdrawing from the Communist Youth League and Young Pioneers (May 18, 2023)

“When Britain’s King Charles ascended to the throne, the people had the freedom to publicly protest and not suffer consequences. But in Communist China, just because [comedy production company] Xiaoguo Culture inadvertently misused two quotes by Xi Jinping, it was slapped with the label of insulting the CCP’s Schutzstaffel [referring to the army] and driven into the ground. It’s obvious to see which country is a democracy and which is a dictatorship! [Note: the CCP claims China is a “whole-process democracy.”]

This also shows that the CCP-state has already gotten to the point where ‘people only cast knowing glances when they see each other in the streets’ for fear of persecution, like in the days of the ancient tyrant, King Li of Zhou. This regime is one step from collapse. I withdraw from the Communist Youth League and Young Pioneers, and break with the evil Party!”

Li Jianli (李建利), Tianjin