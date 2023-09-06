SYRACUSE, New York — From its commencement on a cool note to its conclusion on a warm high, this year’s Great New York State Fair was a testament to the spirit of New York. The event — which ran from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4 — reflected not just the weather changes from summer to fall, but also drew an impressive turnout from nearby residents and beyond.

While this year’s fair drew in 932,699 attendees over its 13-day run, it didn’t reach the heights of the pre-pandemic years where more than a million graced the fairgrounds annually. Still, the event’s director and organizer, Sean Hennessey, remained positive about the numbers, noting that the fair was a grand celebration of the many diverse cultures in the state.

With more than 100 vendors offering everything from food and apparel to candy and souvenirs, the event also showcased carnival rides, live music, workshops, and various other entertainment activities.

RELATED: NYS: Thousands Come Out for Middletown’s Annual Run4Downtown

The director of this year’s Great New York’s State Fair, Sean Hennessey (right) is pictured alongside Tai Shaw (second from right), who spearheaded the event’s “Asian Village.” New York’s State Fair ran from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“I’m ecstatic to have that volume of folks on the fairgrounds, building memories,” Hennessey told Vision Times, emphasizing his approach since taking the helm in 2022. For him, the main goal has always been making sure attendees are safe, while providing them with a platform to make unforgettable, new memories. “While the numbers are nice, our goal is really to have a safe experience, a memorable experience, and a fun experience. I think we hit those mile markers quite well.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

The fair — which got its start in 1841 and is the most historic in the country — strives to create an inclusive environment, Hennessey points out. “We want everybody to have a place at the table and feel comfortable here at the state fair. That’s my main mission.”

The Lopez family (pictured) attends the New York State Fair every year and shared with Vision Times reporters that they “love everything” the event has to offer and look forward to next year’s celebrations. The event ran from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Highlights

Musical diversity echoed throughout the fairgrounds. Whether attendees were fans of country, classic rock, or hip-hop, they were able to find their groove at the Chevrolet stage, which featured many musicians and genres from different backgrounds and styles.

“I embrace the various communities and I’m blessed to have them here,” said Hennessy, who hails from Flushing, New York. “We all have a place here at the great New York State Fair. And that’s the point of this. While some people see it as rides, deep fried foods, and things of that nature, this event is really about the coming together of our various communities.”

The Chevrolet stage at the event featured a wide range of musicians and genres. The New York State Fair ran from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

On the culinary front, the event was nothing short of a gastronomic extravaganza. Though there were slightly fewer food stands due to the pandemic’s aftermath, the variety was expansive. With an assortment of food vendors catering to diverse palates, the fair introduced many delicacies such as pork tenderloin sandwiches, soup dumplings, vegetarian bowls, and more.

One of the most notable highlights of the 2023 fair was its embrace of cultural diversity. Organized by Hennessey, the “Asian Village” performance was established in collaboration with local community leader and business owner, Tai Shaw.

The event featured many different food vendors, as well as entertainment and educational seminars with live animals such as sheep and alpaca in tow. The New York State fair ran from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“When I came to the state fair as an interim director, there was no Asian voice here,” said Hennessey, underlining the need to represent the Asian American diaspora in the state. This initiative came as an attempt to “break the bamboo ceiling,” to ensure representation for communities ranging from Pakistani and Indian to Korean and Chinese. Hennessey felt this inclusion was “needed and wanted” in the community.

Based out of Warwick, Rhose Island, Candyland Warehouse shared with Vision Times how the company sells over 800 kinds of candy and has wholesale storefronts in Rhode Island and New Jersey. The New York state fair ran from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Furthermore, other cultural villages like the Pan African Village, Latino Village, and the First Nations village, reflected the fair’s commitment to inclusivity and representation.

Wholesome fun

The global media’s presence — offering content in multiple languages — further emphasized the fair’s wide-ranging appeal as not not just a local event, but a global spectacle of entertainment and education.

The event featured many different food vendors, as well as entertaining and educational seminars with live animals such as sheep and alpaca in tow. The New York State fair ran from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Other booths in attendance included that of Falun Dafa, and Gan Jing World — a growing digital platform dedicated to promoting wholesome and traditional content free from violent, pornographic, or harmful material.

RELATED: Gan Jing World Teams Up With the NYPD to Foster Community Safety and Communication for National Night Out

Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa (法輪大法), is an ancient Chinese spiritual discipline that combines meditation with teachings rooted in truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance.

Hundreds of Falun Gong practitioners meditate through body movements to mark the 10th anniversary of the practice being outlawed in China on July 17, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Image: TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Flourishing in China during the early 1990s — with nearly one in every thirteen Chinese citizens adopting it — the practice soon drew the CCP’s ire as it viewed the widely popular practice as a challenge and threat to its authoritarian control. On July 20, 1999, the CCP initiated a widespread campaign to suppress the practice.

RELATED: Orange County, NY Rally Shines Spotlight on Persecution of Falun Gong in China

To this day, the persecution continues unabated, and has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Falun Gong practitioners under Chinese police custody. The Chinese government has also been linked to heinous organ harvesting practices, where prisoners of conscience, including Falun Gong followers, have been frequently victimized.

The event drew the attendance of over a hundred vendors, including Falun Dafa: an ancient Chinese spiritual practice centered around the tenets of “truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance.” The New York State fair ran from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

According to the organizer of the Falun Dafa booth, Xiaoyan Wu, more than 1,000 signatures were received in support of ending the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and around 600 more people supported an initiative to end the practice of live organ harvesting in China.

Among the myriad of attractions was also Strong Spas, a leading name in the hot tub industry. Wade Spicer, the founder and president of Strong Industries, Inc., the parent company to Strong Spas, took pride in detailing the company’s expansive offerings.

Featured at the event was Strong Spas, a leading name in the hot tub industry. Founder Wade Spicer spoke with Vision Times about the company’s expansive offerings and wide range of deals. The New York State Fair ran from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“We’re a large manufacturing company that makes hot tubs. We ship them worldwide. We do a lot of business in Europe, [as well as] a lot of business in North America,” Spicer told Vision Times. At the New York State Fair, Spicer mentioned how their presence has consistently been beneficial, describing it as a “great venue” where his company has historically done “really good business.”

RELATED: Sunskaara: Weaving Tradition and Modernity Into Sustainable Fashion

Featuring a vibrant blend of the traditional and contemporary, this year’s New York State Fair was keen on celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures and experiences that make up the residents of New York. As the event continues to evolve, it remains rooted in its commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and forging memorable experiences.