An Evening of Rosé: A Summer Wine Tasting Soirée in New York

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb.com

During the sunlit days of summer, our culinary repertoire prominently features seafood, poultry, and an array of fresh fruits. Think vibrant peaches, apricots, plums, and melons accentuated with slivers of feta cheese. And whenever available, the delight of fresh black figs. Our palates are also treated to lighter delicacies, encompassing soups, risottos, and pasta casseroles.

To complement these culinary delights, we gravitate towards lighter wines. Notable mentions include South American Sauvignon Blanc, Soave from Veneto, and an assortment of varieties from Greece such as Assyrtiko, Robola, and Savatiano. Additionally, our exploration leads us to a diverse range of exquisite rosés from renowned regions.

Recently, I curated a selection of rosés sourced from France, Italy, and Chile. The occasion was a tasting session, held on a refreshingly cool summer evening atop a friend’s Manhattan rooftop garden. The day’s experience was also graced by an elegant rosé from Domains Ott.

The evening’s lineup included:

Rumor – Côtes de Provence 2022

Whispering Angel – Caves d’Eclance Sasha Lichin 2022

Rock Angel – Caves d’Eclance Sasha Lichin 2022

Villa Sandi – Rosato Spumante Brut

Villa Sandi – Prosecco Rosé Millesimato 2021

Montes Cherub 2021

Domains Ott

All the wines presented an elegant, dry character with a captivating cherry-pink hue—varying from intense to subtle shades. The two Italian sparkling wines carried a predominantly floral undertone.

As per Bertrand Leon, the Technical Director for Sasha Lichin, their rosés offer “fresh citrus, rose petal, and red fruit notes on both nose and palate, presenting a rounded, well-balanced profile with commendable acidity and structure.” A sentiment that resonated with our tasting panel.

The Rumor, as described by its winemaker, portrays “white floral and sweet spice, leading into flavors of pink grapefruit, white peach, and jasmine.” In our sampling, the dominant palate was that of white nectarines, with an absence of white peach and jasmine.

The Villa Sandi Prosecco was aromatic, standing distinct but not overpowering compared to other Glera-crafted wines. Meanwhile, the Villa Sandi – Prosecco Rosé Millesimato 2021 was smooth, featuring hints of pomegranate, florals, and red fruits.

Originating from Chile, the Montes Cherub, composed of 85 percent Syrah and 15 percent Grenache, was an intriguing, earthy, and slightly spicy rosé. With notes of raspberries, tart cherries, pineapple, and apricot, its color was deeper than the others but equally enticing.

On a scale of 100, these wines were rated between 88 and 92, reflecting their impeccable quality.

Visit LuxuryWeb.com to see the original article, and more.