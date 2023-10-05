The JYPSI Difference: Where Whiskey Meets Global Artistry

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb.com

Bourbon is often celebrated as the definitive American spirit. The Whiskey JYPSI Legacy Batch 001 embraces this tradition with a distinctive touch, masterfully blended, refined, and bottled by Whiskey JYPSI in Tennessee. It beautifully mimics the authentic taste of bourbon. However, the purists might argue about its bourbon label since bourbon demands a 100 percent American creation, and JYPSI introduces a 21 precent Canadian rye into its mix.

To be honest, I was thoroughly captivated by its charm. While I typically lean towards Islay single malt Scotch — the smokier, the better — this “bourbon” took me on an unexpected journey. It outperformed my anticipations, setting itself apart from other celebrity-backed spirits I’ve encountered. What’s unique here is that the celebrity isn’t merely lending their name; they’re financially invested in its creation.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/Luxury Web)

Complex notes

My initial tasting left me wanting more, so much so that I went for a second glass immediately. The flavors surprised me: a medley of cherry, raspberry, and caramel, complemented by notes of honey, cigar box, and leather.

Such complexity and elegance reminded me of a wine-based spirit, perhaps a Spanish brandy, rather than a grain-based whiskey. While I have a fondness for Cask Strength Angel’s Envy, crafted by the late, great Lincoln Henderson, this matured whiskey conceived by Ari Sussman holds its own with its unique profile.

Whiskey JYPSI’s approach is intriguing. Instead of mixing the grains pre-fermentation, they source aged whiskeys from Indiana and Canada, blending and bottling them in Tennessee. The concoction comprises 70 percent bourbon aged either 7 or 8 years from Indiana, 21 percent 20-year-old rye from Canada, and 9 percent 4-year-old single malt barley, again from Indiana.

Of course, tastes are subjective, and this whiskey might not appeal to all. Yet, if you’re on the hunt for a novel experience, it’s undoubtedly worth a shot. Granted, it leans towards the pricier side.

Still, in my perspective, it stands shoulder-to-shoulder with premier wines such as Château D’Yquem, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, and Pétrus. Plus, securing a bottle in the U.S. is considerably simpler.

Visit LuxuryWeb.com to see the original article, and more.