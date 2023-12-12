A Decadent Adventure at the Sugar Factory in Times Square

Nestled in the heart of Manhattan at the bustling corner of 8th Ave and 44th Street, the renowned Las Vegas favorite, Sugar Factory, recently opened its doors. This American Brasserie, known for its expansive confectionery offerings, spans two floors in its Manhattan location. The ground floor houses a cozy bar and tables, while the main dining area occupies the upper level.

During my visit, the upper floor was adorned with a festive Christmas theme, complete with tinsel, streamers, and a dazzling array of gold and multicolored glass balls suspended from the ceiling.

(Image: Manos Angelakis)

The Sugar Factory boasts an extensive regular menu, filled with crowd-pleasers like burgers, tacos, pasta, stir-fries, and salads. Its dessert section is equally impressive, alongside a vast selection of special cocktails, coffees, and other beverages.

The restaurant frequently features a seasonal menu, and I had the pleasure of indulging in their Christmas special — a humongous churros dessert platter. This delectable creation included thick slices of French toast, a generous helping of M&Ms, ribbons of chocolate sauce, and a mound of ice cream and whipped cream, with churros artfully plunged into the whipped cream and topped with a sprinkle of colored sugar. It was a true holiday delight!

(Image: Manos Angelakis)

Shifting gears to the regular menu, it offers an array of sandwiches, salads, sliders, fajitas, enchiladas, loaded fries, pastas, waffles, and various grilled and fried dishes — a testament to its diversity. My culinary exploration started with the onion soup, a dish I’ve adored since my days in Paris. Their version, while not strictly traditional, was a delightful blend of herb and beef-onion broth, topped with toasted baguette slices and melted cheese. The result was a flavorful, comforting starter.

I also sampled the sesame chicken stir-fry, a delightful mix of chicken breast cubes, herbs, green onions, pineapple chunks, and fried rice, all smothered in a savory brown sauce and garnished with an orchid flower. The enchiladas, though slightly dry, were filled with tasty white chicken meat and vegetables, accompanied by refried beans and herb-topped rice.

(Image: Manos Angelakis)

Adjacent diners enjoyed sliders, presented in a rainbow of colors and reportedly delicious, and one of the Sugar Factory’s signature large-glass specialty drinks. This spectacle involved pouring the cocktail over dry ice, creating an impressive smokey effect.

(Image: Manos Angelakis)

The only downside was the American coffee, which was disappointingly thin and watery, slightly marring an otherwise tasty meal. In hindsight, an espresso would have been a better choice, though I only spotted it on the menu post-coffee delivery.

In summary, my evening at the Sugar Factory was a delightful experience, marked by a vast array of flavorful dishes, decent wines, and cocktails. It’s a place that offers much more than one could reasonably expect from a dining experience.