The Art of Turkish Delights: Exploring Haci Bekir’s Mastery in the Heart of Istanbul

Nestled in the heart of Istanbul is Haci Bekir — a confectionery store that stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of Turkish Delight. Located at Hamidiye Caddesi 83, Eminönü, this legendary sweet shop is a stone’s throw from the vibrant Egyptian (Misir) Bazaar, near the iconic Galata Bridge. Haci Bekir’s journey began in 1777 when Ali Muhiddin Haci Bekir Effendi first opened its doors, making it a historic landmark in Istanbul’s culinary scene.

Renowned for its exquisite lokum, known globally as “Turkish Delight,” Haci Bekir has expanded its legacy beyond Istanbul, with additional stores in Ankara, Antalya, and Trabzon, and even international presence in the U.K., Holland, Dubai, Canada, and France. Yet, its origins in Istanbul remain the most cherished, preserving a tradition that has spanned centuries.

(Image: Manos Angelakis)

Rooted in history

The name “Haci Bekir” reflects both heritage and honor; “Bekir” is the family surname, while “Haci” (commonly spelled as “Hajji”) signifies the completion of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, a sacred duty for Muslims. This title is analogous to the Christian tradition of honoring those who have journeyed to Jerusalem or Bethlehem.

(Image: Manos Angelakis)

My personal connection with Haci Bekir’s delights dates back to the 1950s during visits to my uncle in Istanbul. Journeys down Istiklal Street aboard the 19th-century Tünel funicular, culminating in a treat of Haci Bekir’s Turkish Delights if I behaved well, are fond memories. The shop offered a variety of lokums, from pistachio to walnut and hazelnut, each a soft, nut-filled candy of unparalleled taste.

Sweet delights

Today, Haci Bekir’s range has evolved to include sugar-coated almonds, rosewater, mastic, mint, and various fruit-flavored lokums, alongside traditional hard candies, halvah, coconut rolls, and even fruit leathers. Yet, for many, including myself, the classic chewy lokums remain an unparalleled favorite.

(Image: Courtesy of Haci Bekir)

A visit to the shop is like stepping back in time. A meticulous restoration in 1989 brought the shop back to its 19th-century grandeur. The interior features rows of copper-topped glass jars filled with hard candies, licorice, and sugar almonds.

Lokum and marzipan are elegantly displayed, while the back-wall shelves boast an array of lokum boxes and other confections, each a testament to the quality that earned Haci Bekir the title of Chief Palace Confectioner by both the Sultan of Istanbul and the Khedive of Egypt.

(Image: Manos Angelakis)

Today, Haci Bekir is not only one of Turkey’s oldest companies but also ranks among the world’s 100 oldest, continuously setting the standard for high-quality sweets. The legacy of Ali Muhiddin Haci Bekir lives on — delighting generations and promising many more years of sweet indulgence.

