NYC Celebrates Major Gains in Renewable Energy, Zero Emission Vehicles

By the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS)

NEW YORK — Administrative Services (DCAS) Commissioner Dawn M. Pinnock is looking back on a successful year, as the agency continues to ensure that the City of New York works for all New Yorkers. With an eye towards equity, effectiveness, and sustainability, and complete with new, clean electric vehicles, good-paying jobs for New Yorkers, and an expansion of the city’s solar power capacity, DCAS delivered major gains for the city in 2023.

“I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished in 2023 under this administration,” said DCAS Commissioner Dawn M. Pinnock. “In this past year, we’ve hit milestone after milestone, including doubling the City’s solar capacity and reducing emissions from government operations; modernizing and reimagining our hiring models to bring more than 2,000 jobs to everyday New Yorkers; and growing our electric fleet and infrastructure,” adding that the city became the East Coast’s first large-scale adopter of renewable diesel for the city’s heavy-duty trucks.

2023 DCAS Highlights

Transitioning the city’s fleet to renewable fuel: In November 2023, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and DCAS outlined a plan that will make New York City the first city on the East Coast to transition all heavy-duty vehicles in the city’s fleet from fossil to renewable fuel. The city’s fleet currently includes more than 12,600 on- and off-road trucks and specialized equipment that operate on diesel fuel – but by the end of Fiscal Year 2024, they will all operate on renewable diesel with most trucks already transitioned to the fuel.

Transforming the city’s fleet to zero emission vehicles: In October 2023, Mayor Adams signed Local Law 140, formally codifying the city’s goal of transitioning its vehicle and truck fleets to electric plug-in vehicles by 2038.

NYC DCAS doubles the city’s solar capacity: Since November 2020, the City of New York has completed 10 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects on City properties; doubling the City’s total capacity to a total of 22 MW.

Milestone number of jobs offered to New Yorkers: In 2023, more than 2,000 jobs were offered to New Yorkers as part of the city’s ongoing hiring events, dubbed New York City government hiring halls.

City is on target

“In 2015, the city announced a goal to reduce at least 50 percent of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the City fleet by 2025. Under the leadership of Mayor Eric Adams and DCAS Commissioner Dawn Pinnock, through fleet electrification, renewable diesel adoption for trucks and off-road equipment, and fleet efficiencies and reduction, and thanks to major strides taken this year, we are well on pace to get this done,” stated DCAS Deputy Commissioner and NYC Chief Fleet Officer Keith Kerman.

The Deputy Commissioner of Energy Management and the City’s Chief Decarbonization Officer Sana Barakat said, “DCAS’ reach is far – from achieving the highest demand response enrollment with over 600 facilities, completing an agreement to install the largest solar system on a wastewater resource recovery facility in the world, and receiving approval for new civil service titles specific to energy staff which will help the City recruit for and grow its green workforce, we are getting sustainability done! Because, in addition to reducing our carbon footprint, improving the lives of the people who live and work in New York City is our top priority.”

