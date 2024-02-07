‘I learned that the Tiananmen Square massacre really happened’: Chinese Quit the Communist Party

The Tuidang movement, started in November 2004, encourages Chinese around the world to renounce their oaths made to lay down their lives for communism when they joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or its affiliated youth organizations. Over the past two decades, hundreds of millions of people have given their assumed or real names to voice their separation from the CCP, the single most deadly regime in human history. Here, Vision Times presents some recent statements from those who have quit the Party, translated from the Chinese.

Quitting the Party, League, and Pioneers: Making a complete break with this irredeemably murderous regime! (Feb. 6, 2024)

I am now a pro-democracy activist in Shanghai. I previously joined the Communist Youth League out of blind obedience to the CCP under its evil influence, and due to the CCP’s smear campaigns against the democracy movement and Falun Gong, I often found pleasure in insulting the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre and the persecuted Falun Gong practitioners on the foreign internet, attempting to troll anti-communist activists and the disciples of Falun Dafa. I now feel deeply ashamed and regretful for my actions.

Later, I came to realize that the Tiananmen Square massacre really happened, and Falun Gong is not a cult but a qigong practice that teaches people to be good.

After seeing accounts of people withdrawing from the CCP on the “China Forbidden News” program, I realized that those with experiences similar to mine are actually not uncommon. I thank Falun Gong practitioners for showing me the truth, and I hope that Falun Dafa’s spirit of Truthfulness, Compassion, and Forbearance will soon spread all throughout China!

I, Shi Wenyan, hereby announce my withdrawal from the Party and completely disassociate myself from the irredeemably murderous regime that is the CCP!

— Shi Wenyan (时文彦), Shanghai

Quitting the Communist Youth League and Young Pioneers (Feb. 5, 2024)

This year, the Central Propaganda Department still boasts a 5.2 percent GDP growth, but just take a look at the plummeting stock market. Four of 10 restaurants near my home have already closed down, and the remaining ones are struggling with hardly any customers. Prices are skyrocketing while wages are decreasing. Even fools can see that this data is 100 percent fabricated! The CCP has completely messed up the economy. Instead of fixing the problems, they resort to fabricating data, boasting, and singing praises. Anyone expressing dissatisfaction with the economy has their comments deleted and accounts banned! It’s clear how evil this party is!

I declare my withdrawal from the Communist Youth League and the Young Pioneers, cutting off all ties with the evil party!

— Zhang Meiyan (张美艳), Jiangsu Province

Statement of withdrawal from the Communist Youth League (Jan. 31, 2024)

My name is Zhang Jun. I used to be a member of the Communist Youth League, but now I declare my withdrawal. The oath I took when joining the organization is now null and void. I completely cut ties with the Communist Party.

The Communist Party is too corrupt, society is rotten, and China is headed for ruin. No one will have peace unless the Communist Party is overthrown.

— Zhang Jun (张军), Henan Province

Multiple people withdraw from the League and Pioneers (Jan. 28, 2024)

We can see that hospitals are currently dealing with an epidemic-level crisis, being overcrowded with patients. Yet the Communist Party continues to deceive the people, claiming it’s just the flu or H1N1. However, doctors are privately admitting that it’s indeed the novel coronavirus. Even injections are ineffective, and all they can do is wait in suffering. The Chinese people are truly pitiful. The situation isn’t nearly as severe in foreign countries. Why is it that when the epidemic reaches China, it becomes so serious? Isn’t it evident that the Communist Party defies the will of heaven and turns on the Dao, persecutes Falun Dafa practitioners, oppresses the people, deceives them into joining Communist Party organizations, and [in so doing] makes the people bear the blame for the Party’s mistakes? They are now facing punishment from the divine, such as like this epidemic.

Therefore, we declare our withdrawal from the Communist Party organizations using pseudonyms. We refuse to be its accomplices and strive to be upright Chinese citizens. This is our solemn declaration.

— Zhang Tianyou (张天保) and Wang Shunli (王顺利) quit the Communist Youth League; Wang Facai (王发财) and Xing Youcai (刑有财) quit the Young Pioneers in Linyi, Shandong Province

Flood-stricken residents quit the Young Pioneers (Jan. 25, 2024)

Last August, it was clearly the government’s flood discharge that submerged the rice fields in my hometown of Shuangcheng. However, to this day the government has not apologized or provided any compensationy. Some farmers went to the town government to demand an explanation because many of them had borrowed money to buy seeds and pesticides. The flood discharge left many farmers penniless, unable to celebrate the New Year. The government has turned a blind eye to their plight. With such a party system that does not take responsibility for the people, what use does it have? It should be abolished. I firmly withdraw from the evil Party’s organizations and refuse to stand with them.

— Ji Li (吉利), Li Youfu (李有福), Liu Fu’an (刘福安), Liu Youfu (刘有福), Song Xinsheng (宋新生), Liu Fu’an (刘福安), Sun Youfu (孙有福), Sun Fu’an (孙福安), Zhang Tianshun (张天顺), Xu Changshou (徐长寿), and Cui Jian (崔健), Heilongjiang Province

Quitting the evil Party’s Youth League (Jan. 22, 2024)

When I was in school, I enjoyed listening to storytelling performances and reading historical books. I liked listening to classic plays such as Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Heroes of the Sui and Tang Dynasties, Emperor Hongwu, and Emperor Kangxi. At the same time, I enjoyed reading The Analects of Confucius and the Dao De Jing. I had no interest in the twisted theories of the Communist Party, such as class struggle, atheism, and materialism.

After entering society and witnessing the hardships faced by the people under Communist Party rule, I no longer believe in the Party’s propaganda. In fact, most people who join the military, attend Communist Party schools, or work in government agencies and institutions are just trying to make a living. Nobody really believes in communism. Many officials even practice traditional beliefs like burning incense, worshipping deities, and consulting Feng Shui.

I hope that in the future, China will follow the path depicted in classics like Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Heroes of the Sui and Tang Dynasties, where a group of heroes will emerge to overthrow the Communist tyranny, establish a new China based on freedom, democracy, bring about the revival of traditional culture, and provide free medical care and education. The national flag of China should be changed to no longer feature the five-star red flag with the big red star surrounded by four smaller red stars representing the workers, peasants, merchants, intellectuals, and the Party. Instead, it should be replaced with a flag that reflects the beauty of Chinese culture, similar to the flags of France and Canada. Additionally, the Party schools should be transformed into institutions that teach Chinese culture.

— Jia Xing (家兴), China

Quitting the CCP after seeing its abuses in Xinjiang (Jan. 19, 2024)

I have worked as a community volunteer in Xinjiang and saw how intense and outrageous the Chinese Communist Party’s surveillance of the local people is. Now the CCP does not allow people to live in peace, and life is unbearable. I withdraw from the organizations of the evil CCP.

— Wang Jixiang (王吉祥), Gansu Province

Declaration of withdrawal from the Chinese Communist Party (Jan. 20, 2024)

When I was young, my great-grandparents all died of starvation during the three-year famine. Later, my father passed the entrance exam for a normal college, and there are many teachers in our family. My father taught for thirty years and was threatened by the county committee to stop his retirement procedures because he taught his students about the Tiananmen massacre. He was forced to teach at a private school in another place to avoid political persecution. Under the “zero-COVID” policy implemented in early 2023, my family suffered from a lack of medical care and medicine, and our health has suffered greatly ever since.

During a study exchange abroad, I met Falun Gong practitioners who patiently explained to me the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party. I gained a deeper understanding of why the CCP implemented various inhumane policies during the three-year pandemic period and felt even more heartbroken by the tragedies caused by the CCP.

Now, my father and I are about to settle abroad, and we declare our withdrawal from the Chinese Communist Party, dissociating ourselves from the evil regime.

— Shi Guohua (史国华) and Shi Chenchen (史琛琛), from Hubei Province, statement delivered via a volunteer in Los Angeles