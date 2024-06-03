Discovering the Ultimate Steakhouse in Buenos Aires: Parrilla El Ferroviario

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb Magazine

Beef is a cornerstone of traditional Argentine cuisine. The ideal land and climate for raising cattle have made Argentina a leading producer of top-quality, lean, and exceptionally flavorful grass-fed beef. The cattle graze on las pampas, which gives Argentine steak its unique texture and delicious flavor, free from growth hormones and additives.

During our one evening in Buenos Aires, we were introduced to a churrascaria (steakhouse) called “Parrilla El Ferroviario,” a hidden treasure about 20 minutes from the city center. Located in what used to be a railroad yard, the restaurant still has a train engine parked in the front. It offers a delectable variety of charcoal-grilled meat cuts, making it a paradise for an inveterate carnivore like me.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Though not a high-end restaurant, Parrilla El Ferroviario impresses with its sharp knives and tender, delicious beef. The locals certainly seemed to enjoy their dinners, as the place was packed even on a Tuesday evening!

Quality steak

Situated behind the Velez Sarsfield soccer stadium, the entrance is through a parking lot, right under a highway overpass. The ambiance is old-school Buenos Aires. The portions are phenomenal, and the prices are quite reasonable, considering the quality and quantity of meat.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

They also offer a variety of pork, veal, chicken, and a few fish dishes, along with numerous potted beef dishes like Stroganoff and goulash. However, we decided to stick with the grilled beef, and it was a very wise decision.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Reservations are not accepted — it’s first come, first served — but they do accept credit cards. Dinner for four was just under US $110. As a world traveler and eater, I can say that I have rarely experienced better-tasting beef!

We were seated in a very large, rustic dining room, with hams aging in bags hanging from the ceiling. We were accompanied by a local, who referred to it as a Bodegon rather than a restaurant. To me, it’s a very authentic place for Argentine BBQ. Individual portions are substantial, as evidenced by what was delivered to nearby tables.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Our friend ordered what looked like an entire rack of ribs that came on a 5-foot wooden plank, surrounded by roasted potatoes and a few tomato slices. It was enough to feed at least six people.

Delicious sides

I noticed a large menu book brought to the table next to ours and a blackboard nailed to a beam nearby that seemed to present the dishes of the day. Our friend, who knew the restaurant well, ordered what he considered the highlight. And what a delight it was… pure ambrosia!

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Side dishes included French fries and salad, but I focused on the grilled meat, accompanied by an interesting house wine—a red blend of Malbec with a touch of Cabernet Sauvignon. While not an extremely high-quality wine, it was certainly quite acceptable and a perfect complement to the grilled meat.

After indulging in the beef, I decided to have dessert, which was flan with dulce de leche.

It’s best to take a taxi to this place, as it’s located in a less attractive Buenos Aires neighborhood. By the time we left, there were very few people around. However, the BBQ is terrific and definitely worth the trip!

Parrilla El Ferroviario

Reservistas Argentinas 219

Buenos Aires 1445

(11) 30597666

(11) 30862242

Visit LuxuryWeb Magazine to see the original article and more.