Grand Opening of Mister Croissant Celebrates Culinary Art, Community Spirit

MIDDLETOWN, New York — On June 22, the charming streets of downtown Middletown welcomed a new culinary gem: Mister Croissant Bakery & Café. Founded by pastry chef Rakesh Nayak, the French-style bakery has quickly become a beacon of both flavor and community spirit.

“We are opening this French-style bakery cafe, so we have croissants, pastries, cakes, coffee, and more,” said Nayak, the owner and CEO of Mister Croissant. “We want the community of Middletown to come and spread the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance to every single person who comes into the bakery,” he said during the store’s opening.

The principles, which are the pillars of the spiritual practice Falun Gong (also known as Falun Dafa), resonate deeply with Nayak’s personal philosophy and are woven into the fabric of the bakery’s culture. The practice is rooted in ancient Chinese tradition and combines meditation exercises with a moral philosophy based on these principles.

A dream realized in every bite

With a philosophy that marries traditional techniques with innovative flavors, Nayak’s creations promise an unmatched culinary experience. The bakery, which offers all kinds of different pastries and flavors, ranging from classic butter croissants to inventive creations like matcha and tres leches, guarantees that there is something for everyone.

The bakery’s signature offering, the Pistachio Croissant, has already garnered acclaim — inviting patrons to savor its exquisite layers and unique taste. Other highlights include the Strawberry & Passion Fruit cake, Chocolate & Dulce de Leche croissant, Matcha Magic cake, among others. (Image: via Mister Croissant Bakery & Café)

As patrons step inside Mister Croissant, the aroma of freshly baked goods transports them to a place where each bite tells a story. The warm, inviting atmosphere is not just about enjoying a pastry or cup or coffee; it’s about experiencing a slice of Nayak’s journey and passion.

“We offer [a variety of flavors] like matcha, tiramisu, cheesecake, tres leches to cater to different preferences for all tastes and backgrounds,” said Nayak, adding, “We also offer different styles of bread, including baguettes, whole loaves, sandwiches, sourdough — everything. That’s our mission.”

The rebirth of a city

The grand opening was attended by several VIPs and key community members, including Mayor Joseph M. DeStefano. “We’ve made significant investments in our downtown over the years,” said DeStefano, adding, “We’ve seen an influx of different types of business and this is a welcome addition. We’ve made tens of millions of investments to our sidewalks, pedestrian crosswalks, sanitation pick up, and more.”

He added, “We’re keeping it clean, keeping it simple — and that’s drawing in people and businesses to our downtown. We welcome Mister Croissant, which we hope will be the first of many. Everything looks delicious, and we look forward to partnering together here in downtown Middletown.”

On June 22, 2024, the charming streets of downtown Middletown, New York welcomed a new culinary gem: Mister Croissant Bakery & Café. The event was attended by several VIPs and dignitaries, including Middletown Mayor Joseph M. DeStefano, Assemblywoman candidate Paula Kay, Congressman Pat Ryan, and New York State Senator James Skoufis. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

DeStefano also noted that the success of Middletown lies in its diversity and community spirit. He emphasized that establishments like Mister Croissant play a critical role in bringing people together and fostering a sense of unity and pride among residents and visitors.

“We keep moving forward, bringing in new business, and drawing in more people,” he said, adding, “We’re putting together marketing campaigns so people can see what’s happening in this rebirth of a city. We’re a mobile city so we need to get that rolled out even more, and get more people into the community and to our downtown to enjoy everything we have to offer.”

He added, “We have a big Latino and Asian community in Middletown, so we’re welcoming all and we hope that they’ll all prosper. The idea is that we all work together as one community — regardless of our backgrounds — and that will make this a better city, better community, and bring in more business.”

A community affair

The grand opening was a vibrant affair — attended by many local dignitaries, residents, and members of the Middletown Rotary Club. Susan Jackf, president of the club, shared her enthusiasm for the new establishment by emphasizing its potential role in community-building.

“We’re excited about what Mister Croissant will bring to Middletown — not just the delightful treats, but a place where community ties can strengthen over a shared love for quality baking,” said Jackf.

Margaret Trey, another member of the Rotary Club, also expressed her support for the bakery. She highlighted the importance of community spaces like Mister Croissant that foster relaxation and well-being. “In our fast-paced, stressful society, havens like Mister Croissant offer a much-needed respite for both the body and the mind,” said Trey, a published author and researcher.

She added, “I’ve been invited to the Rotary Club to give a talk on stress and meditation where I’ve introduced the members of the club to the spiritual practice of Falun Gong.” As a researcher of the spiritual discipline, Trey has looked into the many “health and wellness effects” of the practice.

For more information on Mister Croissant Bakery & Cafe, including hours and other FAQs, please visit the official website here.

With reporting by Judy Tao and Jane Gao.