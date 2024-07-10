Delight Your Guests with This Scrumptious Greek Shrimp Orzo Featuring Feta Cheese

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb Magazine

This quick and easy twist on a Greek classic — shrimp and feta with orzo — will have dinner on the table in 20 minutes, start to finish, if you use precooked shrimp. For a longer cooking-time version, you can use fresh shrimp that needs to be boiled, shelled, and deveined before being cooked in the dish.

We use ready-cooked frozen shrimp, already peeled and deveined, and the dish is just as delicious as with uncooked shrimp, but taking half the time to make. It is a meal that can be thrown together in a few minutes, tastes heavenly, and will impress guests with your culinary expertise.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Ingredients (Serves 4 to 5 people depending on shrimp size):

1 1/4 pound cooked cleaned jumbo shrimp (thaw if frozen), size 13-25 per lb.

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 cup chopped onion

3 large garlic cloves, chopped

2 cups uncooked orzo pasta

2 1/2 cups chicken stock

1 1/2 cups dry white wine (we prefer Italian wine made from Turbiana grapes)

1/2 fresh lemon or to taste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, divided into 1/2 cup and 1/4 cup

8 sprigs flat-leaf parsley or cilantro, chopped, stalks discarded

Salt and ground pepper, to taste

Crushed red pepper flakes, optional

Method:

Toss the shrimp with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 2 teaspoons of lemon juice, oregano, salt, pepper, and half of the chopped garlic. You can add some crushed red pepper flakes for a bit of a kick. Set aside for at least 30 minutes until you start cooking.

Heat a large skillet to medium-high heat.

Add butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Heat until the butter is melted.

Add the onion, remaining garlic, and orzo. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the onion is translucent and the orzo is slightly toasted.

Add chicken broth, wine, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Reduce heat to medium. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the orzo is soft and only a small amount of liquid remains in the pan.

Toss in the shrimp and the remaining lemon juice. Stir and cook for an additional 5-6 minutes or until the shrimp is warmed through. Add the 1/2 cup of feta cheese, stirring until combined.

Garnish with the remaining 1/4 cup of feta and sprinkle with the chopped parsley or cilantro.

Serve hot and enjoy!

