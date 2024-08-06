Poland Closer to Buying US Apache Attack Helicopters

Poland’s defense ministry signed offset deals with Boeing and General Electric worth nearly 1 billion zlotys ($255 million) on Monday, Aug. 5, bringing it closer to finalizing a $12 billion agreement to buy 96 AH-64E Apache helicopters.

Pawel Bejda, deputy defense minister said “The Polish Army is about to acquire these helicopters, which will really strengthen our readiness, our security in the face of what is happening beyond the borders of the Republic of Poland, I mean the war in Ukraine.”

The Polish government has been spending heavily on defense in recent years, something that has come into greater focus following the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022.

The agreement with Boeing worth 400 million zlotys ($102 million) will cover maintenance support for the helicopters and AH-64E maintenance training, while the one with General Electric worth 530 million zlotys ($135 million) will focus on engine support for the Apaches and for power units in other Polish military helicopters.

This is part of Poland’s strategy related to the purchase of Apache helicopters, dating from September 2022 when it announced plans to buy 96 of the aircraft.

In August 2023 the U.S. approved the sale of 96 AH-64E Apaches and related equipment to Poland for about $12 billion.

Poland also secured its first offset agreements with Lockheed Martin,. That will enable domestic firms to service and repair radars and missile guidance systems in the AH-64E.

Reuters contributed to this report.