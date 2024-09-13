NYC Health Hosts Farmers Market Workshop to Bring Fresh Food, Produce to Communities

On Sept. 12, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) hosted a health-focused event aimed at promoting nutritious eating habits among the city’s diverse population.

Held at the P.S. 57 Farmstand on 115th Street and 3rd Avenue in East Harlem, the event was part of the Stellar Farmers Markets initiative, which seeks to make healthy eating accessible and enjoyable for all New Yorkers. Attendees were treated to nutrition education workshops and live cooking demonstrations, with a focus on using fresh, seasonal produce sourced from local farmers’ markets.

Live demonstrations

The event, which took place at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., was designed to offer practical and actionable advice to the community on how to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into their daily diets. Translators were available to assist participants in both Spanish and Mandarin Chinese, ensuring that the information was accessible to a wide audience.

(Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

The workshops catered to adults 18 years and older, and each participant received a $2 Health Bucks coupon as an incentive to purchase fresh produce at any NYC farmers’ market. This initiative underscores the Department’s commitment to encouraging healthy food choices through hands-on education and direct financial support.

“We believe that healthy eating should be fun, affordable, and accessible to everyone. Our Stellar Farmers Markets provide an excellent platform for community members to learn how to prepare nutritious meals using the freshest local ingredients,” said a spokesperson with the DOHMH.

Leveraging local produce

One of the highlights of the event was a live cooking demonstration, where attendees had the opportunity to see how simple and quick it can be to prepare a healthy meal using seasonal ingredients available at their local farmers’ market. The DOHMH’s nutrition experts demonstrated how to prepare a variety of dishes, focusing on practical, budget-friendly recipes that emphasized the use of fresh, locally sourced produce.

(Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

Each recipe is carefully curated to highlight the ingredients that are readily available at New York City farmers’ markets, allowing participants to walk away with real-world knowledge they can apply immediately.

The workshops also provided information on how to maximize the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. SNAP participants were encouraged to use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards at farmers’ markets, where they could receive an additional $2 in Health Bucks for every $2 spent, up to $10 per day. This doubles the purchasing power of SNAP benefits and makes fresh, healthy produce more affordable for low-income families.

(Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

According to a DOHMH representative, “Our goal is not just to educate, but to empower New Yorkers with the tools and resources they need to make healthier choices. By offering Health Bucks and SNAP matching, we’re ensuring that financial barriers don’t prevent people from accessing nutritious food.”

A key resource for healthy eating

The event is part of a larger initiative by the DOHMH to promote healthy eating through the Stellar Farmers Markets program. Throughout the summer and fall months, more than 130 farmers’ markets operate across New York City’s five boroughs, many of which accept EBT cards and offer Health Bucks. These markets are a vital resource for many city residents, providing access to fresh fruits, vegetables, and other locally grown produce.

(Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

To make these resources even more accessible, the DOHMH provides an online health map where residents can find the nearest farmers’ market along with details on hours of operation. Residents can also text “So Good” to 55676 (or “Muy Rico” for Spanish speakers) to find the nearest market.

The Department is especially focused on offering nutritional programs that cater to different demographics. Many farmers’ markets host family-friendly activities, such as kids’ food events, cooking demonstrations, and adult nutrition workshops. This helps foster a sense of community while simultaneously promoting healthy lifestyle choices.

Empowering communities

The Stellar Farmers Markets program extends beyond just offering access to fresh produce. It provides free bilingual workshops and cooking demonstrations from July to November, where participants can gain the skills and knowledge needed to prepare healthy meals at home. The program’s goal is to demystify cooking with fresh produce and show community members why it’s important to incorporate these foods into their diets.

(Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

In addition to the workshops, the DOHMH provides a variety of resources for organizations that want to offer nutrition education to their employees or clients. Recipe booklets, tailored to feature ingredients commonly found at New York City farmers’ markets, are distributed at these events. These booklets serve as valuable tools for anyone looking to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their meals.

“Healthy eating isn’t just about what you eat – it’s about how you think about food and how easy it is to access fresh ingredients,” said a DOHMH official. “Our goal with the Stellar Farmers Markets program is to break down those barriers and make healthy eating a way of life for all New Yorkers.”

Looking ahead

As the event drew to a close, participants left not only with their Health Bucks coupons but also with a better understanding of how to prepare nutritious meals using the fresh, local produce available at farmers’ markets. The DOHMH hopes that the knowledge gained during the workshop will continue to benefit participants long after the event.

(Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

With the program continuing until November, New Yorkers have plenty of opportunities to learn, engage, and eat healthier — all while supporting local farmers to foster a healthier city. As the weather turns colder, the New York City Department of Health is taking proactive steps to ensure that all residents have access to fresh, nutritious food and the knowledge to make healthy choices.

For those interested in attending future events or organizing a community visit to one of the Stellar Farmers Markets workshops, visit the official DOHMH website here.

With reporting by Ryan Wu.