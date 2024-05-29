Kenneth Paek Gains Momentum in NY’s Assembly Race as Competitor Bows Out

FLUSHING, New York — On May 28, Steven Wang, a Republican candidate running for New York’s 25th Assembly District, announced his decision to withdraw from the race and endorse his former opponent: Kenneth Paek.

The announcement came during a press conference held at the Samwon Gak Korean Restaurant in Queens, where Wang’s campaign team and volunteers were present to show their support for Paek.

Paek, known for his strong advocacy for small business owners and public safety, welcomed Wang’s endorsement as a significant step towards unifying the Asian American community in the district. “This isn’t just about Chinese Americans or Korean Americans,” Paek told Vision Times. “It’s about all Asian Americans coming together. We need to grow our numbers and strengthen our community.”

Supporting small business

Supporting small business

During the event, Paek highlighted the substantial contribution that Asian American small businesses bring to New York City’s economy, noting that these businesses generate up to 75 percent of the city’s tax revenue.

He stressed the need for more support and protection for these businesses, which often face significant challenges, including steep fines from city officials and insufficient public safety measures. “One small business failure can mean the loss of employment for multiple hard working people,” said Paek, adding, “We need to give them more protection and make it easier for them to thrive.”

Paek and Wang also underscored the vital role small businesses play in the community and the need for policies that support their growth and sustainability. “We need to ensure that small business owners are not burdened with hefty fines from the get-go. The first few years should be about education and support, not punishment.”

“America is our country — and we need to cherish it and make it better,” said Wang, as he urged the Republican coalition in New York to unite and back Paek.

Beefing up public safety

When asked about public safety, Paek criticized the city’s current penal laws as being too lenient. “New York City and State laws are softer than cheesecake,” he said. “We need stronger deterrents to protect our businesses from theft and vandalism.”

As a retired New York City Police Department Sergeant and U.S. Navy veteran, Paek’s diverse service background makes him a strong candidate for turning the tide on public safety — a pressing issue as crime rates from petty theft to violent attacks have been soaring across the city. He also worked as a detective in the city’s 109th Precinct, later retiring with honor as a Public Safety Sergeant.

“One thing that I noticed while I was a police officer and sergeant is how Flushing is heavily populated by Asian people,” Paek told Vision Times in a former interview. “But all this crime that is happening against these business owners is not being held accountable — and it seems that a lot of times — the victims are Asian.”

Thanks to his robust background in public service coupled with a clear vision for enhancing public safety in the city, Paek’s campaign resonates with voters who seek effective leadership and advocacy for their communities.

A stronger coalition

The decision by Wang and his team to support Paek is seen as a strategic move to consolidate the Asian American vote and increase their political influence. Paek’s vision of expanding the reach of Asian American associations to include a broader spectrum of the community was a key factor in gaining Wang’s endorsement.

“We need to unite as Asian Americans, not just as individual ethnic groups. This way, we can have a stronger voice and greater impact,” said Paek.

During the event, Wang’s campaign team and volunteers also pledged their full support to Paek, marking a significant boost to his campaign. The event concluded with a call to action for all attendees to participate in campaign support activities and help secure a win for Paek in the upcoming primaries.

“I’m not just doing this for my own title; I’m doing this for everybody here,” said Paek as he urged voters, especially registered Republicans, to step out and make their voices heard.

The road ahead

By uniting different Asian American groups and advocating for policies that support small businesses and enhance public safety, Paek is poised to make a significant impact in the 25th Assembly District. The support from Wang and his team also help to strengthen Paek’s campaign and provide a stronger foundation for his bid to represent these communities.

As the election approaches, Paek’s campaign will likely continue to emphasize these themes, aiming to bring about meaningful change for the district.

New York State’s general election will take place on Nov. 5, 2024. A Republican primary is slated for June 25, 2024.

With reporting by Ryan Wu.