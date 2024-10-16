Israel Assures US That Iran’s Nuclear and Oil Sites Will Not Be Targeted in Upcoming Strike

According to multiple reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured U.S. authorities that Israel will not target nuclear or oil facilities in Iran as part of an anticipated strike on the Islamic Republic.

In a classified call last week, Netanyahu told his American counterpart, Joe Biden, that the strike — a response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack earlier this month — will only target military assets, the Washington Post first reported.

The news came days after the Biden administration voiced opposition to an Israeli strike on Iran’s energy infrastructure, fearing such an attack would escalate tensions in the region and cause an all out war.

The Netanyahu administration has confirmed that a discussion was held with Biden during which a response to the Iranian strike was discussed.

“We listen to the opinions of the United States, but we will make our final decisions based on our national interests,” the Israelis wrote on X.

Along with the United States, a number of Gulf nations have been lobbying Israel to avoid striking Iran’s oil and nuclear facilities, warning that such a strike could cause a spike in global crude prices.

Analysts say that should crude prices soar, it would inevitably lead to higher gas prices, which would not look good on the Democrats and could hurt their performance in next month’s election.

A source familiar with the matter told the Washington Post that Israel’s attack on Iran would be done in a way as to avoid “political interference in U.S. elections.”