Silver and Gold Jewelry: Worn in Ancient China for Beauty and Health

By Vision Times News
Traditional Chinese medicine indicates that gold and silver are not only beautiful but also healthy to wear.
Traditional Chinese medicine indicates that gold is not only beautiful but also healthy to wear.

In ancient times, the Chinese had a saying: wearing silver will bring health and wealth. Li Shizhen, known as the father of traditional Chinese medicine, recorded in the “Compendium of Materia Medica” that silver has health benefits, such as soothing the five internal organs, calming the mind, relieving palpitations, and warding off evil spirits. The ancient Chinese wore silver and gold jewelry not only for beauty, but also as a cultural heritage based on profound wisdom. 

Wearing gold

In traditional culture, gold (yellow) is considered the color of nobility, and wearing gold ornamentation is a symbol of nobility, royalty, abundance and power. In terms of dressing and decorating, gold is usually the first choice for people of wealth and higher social status.

Both gold and silver are not only traditional and valuable, but may have health benefits for the human body.
Both gold and silver are not only traditional and valuable, but may have health benefits for the human body.

Gold takes a long time to form, and contains many trace minerals and elements which have antioxidant effects. It can inhibit the production of large amounts of free radicals and oxidation. It can help block the invasion of harmful substances, and delay the aging process for women. Not only is wearing gold jewelry beneficial for health, it is said in folklore that wearing gold jewelry can drive evil spirits away

Third, the benefits of wearing gold are also reflected in the healing of wounds. This refers mainly to earrings. Traditionally, women who pierced their ears would buy gold or silver earrings to wear because these inert metals will not inflame the wound.

Wearing Silver

Modern medicine believes that silver can sterilize and reduce inflammation, detoxify the body and maintain health. Long-term use can accelerate metabolism and enhance the immune system.

Women look beautiful wearing silver jewelry. It is also healthy for the body. Sterling silver has a remarkable feature. It was said that when a healthy person wears silver, the silver will become brighter and brighter. The oxidation resistance and luster of silver jewelry are believed to reflect a person’s health. 

When silver tarnishes, it is actually exercising its detoxifying effect. Silver is healthy because it not only removes toxins, but also kills bacteria.
When silver tarnishes, it is actually exercising its detoxifying effect. Silver is healthy because it not only removes toxins, but also kills bacteria.

Silver contains silver ions, which have a strong sterilization effect and are very beneficial to the human body. If a person wearing silver has many toxins in his or her body, the sterling silver will soon tarnish. It is thus believed that wearing sterling silver jewelry regularly can help eliminate toxins.

In addition, silver has the highest thermal conductivity out of all the metals, and it can dissipate heat very efficiently. Because this thermal conductivity can quickly reduce the heat of the blood vessels, it has an excellent effect in preventing various diseases. Wearing silver jewelry on a regular basis can not only neutralize the toxic substances in the body, but also accelerate wound healing and prevent infections.

Silver also has the ability to purify water and preserve freshness of food. Mongolian herders like to use silver vessels to hold fresh milk. Modern science proves that there is a benefit to storing fresh milk in silver, because the very small amount of silver ions dissolved in the milk can kill bacteria and prevent it from spoiling. Using silver utensils can also supplement the silver elements necessary in the human body.

