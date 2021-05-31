State Department Encourages US Consulates, Embassies Fly BLM Flag Through End of 2021

U.S. Embassies and Consulates around the world flew the flag of revolutionary group Black Lives Matter on May 25, the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, at the encouragement of the Biden administration’s Department of State. The guidance gives authorization to conduct the practice until the end of 2021.

A “source within the Biden State Department wishing to remain anonymous” leaked to Human Events News an internal memo encouraging U.S. diplomatic and consular offices to display the BLM flag on U.S. property, “The Department supports the use of the term ‘Black Lives Matter’ in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond. We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact.”

The document “constitutes a blanket written authorization for calendar year 2021 from the Under Secretary for Management (M) to display the BLM flag on the external-facing flagpole to any Chiefs of Mission who determine such a display is appropriate in light of local conditions.”

“This is an authorization, not a requirement.”

Under a subsection titled Background of Black Lives Matter Movement, the memo claims “The movement appears to have begun organically on social media. The phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ then became a rallying cry for protesters and organizations seeking to raise awareness of, and respond to, issues associated with racism in the United States.”

While the memo claims “BLM is thus an umbrella term for a constellation of ideas, objectives, and groups. There is no ‘leader’ of the BLM movement,” Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has gone on record multiple times to air philosophies that are completely antithetical to democracy.

Cullors is, by her own admission, a “trained Marxist” who thought “It was just really cool” when her book was compared to former Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong’s Little Red Book. Chairman Mao was responsible by some estimates for the death of between 40 and 80 million Chinese, eclipsing both Hitler and Stalin’s death count.

In a July of 2021 “Fact Check” by Politifact as to whether BLM actually counted as a Marxist revolutionary group, Stanford University professor Russell Berman said in regards to the founders’ Marxist affections, “one has to take that seriously: if the leadership says it is Marxist, then there’s a good chance they are.”

“This does not mean every supporter is Marxist — Marxists often have used ‘useful idiots.’ And a Marxist movement can be more or less radical, at different points in time,” said Berman, who is also a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution.

In April, another scandal involving Cullors emerged when it was found she went on a shopping spree, picking up four high end mansions in neighborhoods that had a near-zero black demographic.

The State Department’s memo nonetheless encourages the use of Black Lives Matter branding and symbols, not only on May 25, but through the foreseeable future, “The Department supports the use of the term ‘Black Lives Matter’ in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond.”

As we mark the 1-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, we are reminded of injustices that persist and our commitment – and obligation – to seek justice, equality, and respect for all. #BLM pic.twitter.com/udiyt5JMaY — Ambassador W. Patrick Murphy (@USAmbCambodia) May 25, 2021

Twitter posts from the U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia and the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo both showed the BLM flag hung prominently on U.S. government soil.

Today marks a year since the brutal murder of George Floyd. The senseless killing spurred Black Lives Matter protests to demand an end to systemic racism, what @SecBlinken has called "a time of reckoning in our nation." pic.twitter.com/c2gPTVH1WF — US Embassy Sarajevo (@USEmbassySJJ) May 25, 2021

The U.S. Consulate in Thess went so far as to hang BLM’s flag directly under the Stars and Stripes.

We raise this flag to mark one year since the murder of George Floyd – we honor Mr. Floyd and stand in solidarity with other nations to advance racial justice, a key priority within U.S. foreign policy #BLM pic.twitter.com/IdApjPaJYR — US Consulate Thess (@USConsulateThes) May 25, 2021

In a 2015 interview with a show entitled Uprising with Sonali, Cullors said “it’s really amazing” to be alive at a time when she can watch people burn a “power symbol” known as the Confederate Flag.

Cullors parlayed the statement into rhetoric directly against the Star Spangled Banner, “I want to question, too, are we saying then that the American flag is a symbol that we are standing by? It’s not a symbol I stand by.”

The U.S. Embassy in Athens was so bold as to cover the Seal of the United States, hanging the banner directly over its front door.

We raise this banner in honor of George Floyd, murdered one year ago today, in solidarity with people around the globe seeking a world without racial discrimination and a future with equal opportunity for all. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cVIkfH5Yra — U.S. Embassy Athens (@USEmbassyAthens) May 25, 2021

Belief in the BLM movement’s stated goals appears to be on the wane. Founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in St. Paul’s, Minnesota, Rashad Turner, published a YouTube video titled The Truth Revealed about BLM on May 26, where he made a clean break from the group.

Turner said he was born in 1985 and his father was shot and killed when he was only two-years-old. He was raised by his grandparents because his mother was unable to take responsibility for him. Turner’s grandparents told him, “that if I was going to change my life for the better, education was the answer.”

“So, I worked hard in school. I got into Hamline University, and earned a college degree, the first in my family. Then I went on to earn a master’s in education from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. I am living proof that no matter your start in life, quality education is a pathway to success.”

Turner quickly revealed why he’s chosen to defect and speak out about the Marxist-linked revolutionary group he worked to found, “In 2015 I was a founder of Black Lives Matter in St. Paul. I believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies, black lives do matter. However, after a year on the inside, I learned they have little concern for rebuilding black families, and they cared even less about improving the quality of education for students in Minneapolis.”

“That was made clear when they publicly denounced charter schools, alongside the teachers’ union. I was an insider in Black Lives Matter, and I learned the ugly truth: the moratorium on charter schools does not support rebuilding the black family, but it does create barriers to a better education for black children.”

Website of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, a foundation which was revealed to have raised more than $90 million USD in 2020, said it aimed to undermine the “Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” in the “What We Believe” section, which has since been deleted, according to website Law Officer.

In 2019, Cullors was bringing in $20,000 a month in personal income while serving as Chairman of a Los Angeles organization allegedly focusing on jail reforms, Reform LA Jails. The organization paid Cullors $191,000 USD in 2019, according to Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF).

Reform LA Jails told DCNF “It is sexist and racist to expect an executive level Black woman to not be paid for their work” when asked to comment on the issue.

🧵How did anti-capitalist, self-described Marxist Patrice Cullors #BlackLivesMatter monetize her activism? I wondered. Here’s what I found. She created a consulting firm with her wife Janaya Khan, an early BLM leader. https://t.co/g2XY7G0SHc “Janaya & Patrisse Consulting.” pic.twitter.com/fUWkboV7kh — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 10, 2021