Facebook Censors New York Post Again After Expose on BLM Founder’s Mansion Collection

Big Tech cartel keystone Facebook has censored another article published by New York Post that revealed a mansion-buying spree by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors.

According to the article, Cullors has purchased at least four high-end homes in the United States worth $3.2 million since 2016. The 37-year-old self-described “trained Marxist” also looked at purchasing a property in the Bahamas at an exclusive resort frequented by A-list celebrities such as Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake. Luxury apartments at the resort are said to be priced between $5 and $20 million.

Khan-Cullors’ shopping spree began in 2016, just a few years after the BLM movement started gaining popularity after being granted promotion by network media and on Big Tech. Last month, she bought a 2,370 square foot home worth $1.4 million in Topanga Canyon, Los Angeles. The home is described as having “soaring ceilings, skylights and plenty of windows” and in a location that gives a great view of the canyon.

The property is said to be one of the three homes that Khan-Cullors owns in the county. Topanga Canyon is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in America. In terms of demographics, almost 88 percent of the population is white, but only 1.4 percent is black, according to 2010 Census data.

After the story began going viral on Facebook, the platform began suppressing it, “Facebook will not allow you to post this NY Post story or even to message it to another person. (I just tested it). So Facebook is now effectively opening your mail and reading the contents for ideologically objectionable material. Anyone worried?” journalist Abigail Shrier said in a tweet.

A spokesperson for Facebook claimed in a comment to Breitbart that the content was removed for violating its “privacy and personal information policy.”

Facebook will not allow you to post this NY Post story or even to message it to another person. (I just tested it).



So Facebook is now effectively opening your mail and reading the contents for ideologically objectionable material.



Anyone worried?https://t.co/L2MqxnK7Ry — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) April 15, 2021

Although Facebook does have a policy against doxxing, it is clear the platform does not enforce it equally under all circumstances. For instance, the residential information of army drill sergeant Jonathan Pentland, whose home was thrashed by BLM rioters, continues to remain published.

Ben Smith, a columnist with New York Times, pointed out in a tweet that the policy cited by Facebook to censor New York Post content can be used against “lots of articles on news sites.”

Facebook on why it blocked a NY Post article. This all applies to lots of articles on news sites. pic.twitter.com/oEdzX0Hy72 — Ben Smith (@benyt) April 16, 2021

Twitter also joined in the censorship, suppressing users who tried to share the expose. Sportswriter Jason Whitlock, who shared the article while criticizing Khan-Cullors for living in a neighborhood with little to no black residents, was suspended by the platform under the excuse he had violated rules against publishing private information. Twitter later reversed the suspension, claiming that the decision was due to an error.

Black Lives Matter founder buys $1.4 million home in Topanga, which has a black population of 1.4%. She's with her people! https://t.co/HIGZsV7Cj4 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 9, 2021

‘The perfect example of Marxist ideology’

The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), which released information on Khan-Cullors’ real estate transactions in Georgia and California, raised concerns about wealth raised for causes claiming to be activist in nature being redistributed for personal gain, “This voice of the underprivileged seems to be doing pretty well,” said NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty in a statement.

“Whenever a figure in the nonprofit sector acquires significant assets in a short period of time, scrutiny is inevitable. Black Lives Matter has raised tens of millions from individual citizens and corporate America. Donors to nonprofits deserve to know that the money is being properly spent.”

The NLPC says it obtained the data on Cullors collection “using publicly accessible sources, such as Lexis/Nexis, property assessment databases in Los Angeles, property databases in the Bahamas, and property databases in Gwinnett County, Georgia. We also requested all filings with permitting authorities in the locations as well as the Federal Aviation Administration.”

Hawk Newsome, head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, which is distinct from the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Cullors runs, demanded that an independent investigation be conducted to determine how the global branch is spending its money. He told the Post that if someone calls themselves a socialist, it is imperative to look at how much of their personal money is being spent for charitable purposes, adding that such incidents damage the reputation of the movement.

In an interview with Marc Lamont Hill of Black News Tonight, Khan-Cullors tried to justify her property purchases by saying that she was investing in her family to support her mentally ill brother, mother, and other close relatives. “I see it (personal money) as my family’s money,” she said.

However, her explanation did not sit well with netizens, who bequeathed her the title of a “champagne socialist.”

Another person noted that her statement was an example of woke politics reaching its final form where the proponents of the ideologies excuse themselves from being bound by the ideology.

“Ha! But I thought being part of the 1%, owning private property and the nuclear family were all bad???? Love this. It’s the perfect example of Marxist ideology. The elites at the top reap all the spoils, while their subjects suffer and die,” Jason Buttrill, former Intelligence Analyst for the DoD, said in a tweet.

BLM: “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure" — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) April 16, 2021

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation lashed out defensively at the investigation, with a tender claim that “right-wing forces” are spreading narratives hostile to “a movement that is larger than any one organization.”

They claim the investigation into Cullors’ amassment of personal wealth “continues a tradition of terror by white supremacists against Black activists.”

The BLM movement is also reportedly influencing leftist organizations in the UK to promote their own “anti-racist” agenda that, as in North America, mainly focuses on Critical Race Theory and identity politics.

Meanwhile, UK leftist organization All Black Coalition has demanded candidates of the upcoming London mayoral elections should work to install policies from their “Black Community (UK) Manifesto” throughout their campaigns, using a typical rhetoric which claims that the country’s education, health, business, and criminal justice systems are all infected by systematic racism.